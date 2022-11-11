Limitless Venture Group Inc (OTCMKTS: LVGI) Rockets Northbound After Co Announces It Will Expand the KetoSports Company

Read full article on original website
Harrison Vickers and Waterman Inc (OTCMKTS: HVCW) Modern Pro Solutions Reports Record Growth as Reverse Merger Looks to Go Pink Current
Harrison Vickers and Waterman Inc (OTCMKTS: HVCW) is currently being heavily accumulated by a fast-growing shareholders base who see really big things happening here. Recently the Company announced affecting a change of control when Jeffrey M. Canouse, assigned all 51 shares of HVCW’s Series B Preferred Stock to Robert Tetsch, giving him majority voting control of HVCW. The change of control was just approved by OTCMarkets and Mr. Tetsch is now busy uploading outstanding filings to take the Company to “pink current.
Zovio Inc (OTCMKTS: ZVOI) Former Nasdaq Online Educator Hits the Bulletin Boards with a Bang
Zovio Inc (OTCMKTS: ZVOI) is moving northbound since reversing off $0.0505 all-time lows on Friday, November 11, the first day the stock traded on the OTCQB since being delisted by the Nasdaq stock exchange for staying under $1 for 30 consecutive business days. During a recent shareholder meeting the shareholders...
ProText Mobility, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TXTM) Rapid Drop After RSAMMD Slapped with Skull & Crossbones
ProText Mobility, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TXTM) saw a massive drop on Monday November 14 to lows of $0.0013 after the Company was slapped with the dreaded skull & crossbones designation from OTCMarkets. TXTM reported it is working hard to resolve the matter in the shortest possible time. According to the Company: “We have engaged with SEC legal counsel to provide assistance and guidance in seeking to have the CE removed quickly and will keep you updated during the process.”
SFLMAVEN (OTCMKTS: SFLM) Breaking Out as Ambitious New CEO Takes Control and Looks for Acquisitions or Technology Licensing Opportunities
SFLMAVEN (OTCMKTS: SFLM) is heating up and starting to move northbound after the Company announced following a change in control, Chad MacKay has been appointed as Chairman and CEO and the Company and will oversee the launch of the Company’s new business plan that focuses on acquisitions or technology licensing opportunities. The Company will focus on identifying companies and/or technologies that could be impactful in their respective industries.
American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS: AMIH) On Watch as Healthcare Company Investor sells Epiq MD and Signs LOI to Sell ZipDoctor Inc
American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS: AMIH) is an exciting situation developing in penny stocks ever since the stock reversed off 52-week lows near $0.012. The Company has been busy divesting its assets recently selling 100% of Epiq MD for $300,000 as well as entering into an LOI to sell ZipDoctor Inc to Cosmos Holdings NASDAQ: COSM for a yet to be disclosed amount.
Stemtech Corp (OTCMKTS: STEK) Drifts Lower with Promo Behind it & New Shares Hitting the Market
Stemtech Corp (OTCMKTS: STEK) continues to fall further recently hitting lows of $0.24 per share now that the massive July/August google adds to a landing page promotion is over. At the top of the promotion in August at $11.50 per share STEK reached a market cap of over $1 billion USD, an astronomically high number considering the Company has minimal assets, $33 million in liabilities and averages a little over $1 million in revenues per quarter. We warned investors STEK would end up where it is now in our article in August starting: STEK is a major league promotion from some heavy hitters that could easily go much higher but when the bottom falls out, it could drop fast.”
Meta Materials Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) Short Squeeze S-1a4 Filing Signals S1 Approval Could Be Days Away (Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Spin-Off)
Meta Materials Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) had an enormous day on Monday rocketing past previous highs and hitting $8.41 per share in afterhours on about $9 million in dollar volume on the day. The Company filed an S-1a4 on November 9 and the only changes from the S-1a3 is the filing included 9 months of data versus 6 months of data signaling we could be days away from S1 approval.
Cosmos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COSM) Heating Up as Co Looks to Take on Massive 5 million Share Short Position
Cosmos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COSM) is making a rapid move up the charts since recent reversing off $0.0675 lows. The stock was trading well over $3 at the beginning of this year but has been heavily shorted since than with current estimates of well over 5 million shares sold short and almost the entire public float sold short. COSM is quickly emerging as the latest short squeeze at the top of speculators watch lists and is currently trending on stocktwits and the sub reddit ShortSqueeze on Reddit.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS: OCEL) Heating Up as Biotech Prepares for its Phase I/II Randomized, Double Blinded, Placebo Trial for Zofin
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS: OCEL) is making an explosive move up the charts after the Company announced the Mayo Clinic will be the site for clinical trials on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona will be the clinical trial site for Organicell’s Phase I/II Randomized, Double Blinded, Placebo Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Potential Efficacy of Intravenous Infusion of Zofin for the Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
