Recapping the first round of the high school football playoffs in West Texas

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

BIG SPRING 38, EL PASO RIVERSIDE 35

Top performers

Big Spring: T. Ford 20-115, TD rushing; N. Garcia 1-1, TD rushing; G. Padron 25 of 38, 230 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT passing; Z. Franklin 11-147, TD receiving; K. Ford 3-18, TD receiving; K. Woodruff 2-16, TD receiving

Highlights: The Steers withstood an offensive onslaught from the Rangers, who totaled 456 total yards.

Records: Big Spring 6-5, El Paso Riverside 9-2

Next: Big Spring vs. Wichita Falls, 8 p.m., Nov. 18, Clyde’s Bulldog Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

CRANE 55, SAN ANGELO TLCA 20

Top performers

Crane: Bryan Galindo 28-108, TD rushing; Carlos Garcia, 2-21, TD rushing, 30-yard INT return for TD; Trey Larsen, 2-71, 2 TD rushing; Keaton Sena 9-13, TD rushing, 8 of 14, 2 INT, 141 yards, TD passing; Ivann Martinez 75-yard INT return; Manuel Aranda, 5-94, TD receiving

SA TLCA: Julius Campos 9-58; Layne Honea 6 of 17, 127 yards, 5 INT passing; Grayson Hays 3 of 9, 79 yards passing; Ivan Oviedo 2-93 receiving; Kelby Thomas 1-13, TD receiving; Jelan Johnson 2-63, TD receiving; Natavian Sikes 2-17, TD receiving

Highlights: The Golden Cranes broke the game open with 20 points in the fourth quarter to cruise into the area round.

Records: Crane 8-3, San Angelo TLCA 4-7

Next: Crane vs. Idalou or Friona; San Angelo TLCA, season is complete

CHILDRESS 45, COAHOMA 20

Top performers

Coahoma: Jaidyn Vineyard 11-33, TD; Boyd Cox 11 of 20, 59 yards, TD, 2 INT passing; Billy Bailey 1 of 2, 50 yards, TD passing; Austin Perkins 7-77, TD receiving; Landon Wells 2-14, TD receiving

Highlights: Childress scored 19 fourth quarter points to break the game open and advance to the area round.

Records: Childress 7-4, Coahoma 7-4

Next: Childress vs. Wall, TBA; Coahoma, season is complete

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

SONORA 28, OLNEY 27

Top performers

Olney: Jovani Rockmore 16-153, 3 TD rushing; Gatlin Guy 24-92 rushing; Jacob Martinez 8 tackles

Sonora: Jaime Buitron 8 of 13, 83 yards, 2 TD passing, 32-159, TD rushing; Edgar DeLuna 11-92, TD rushing, 1-28, TD receiving; 2-12, TD receiving

Highlights: Olney’s Jovani Rockmore scored a game-tying touchdown with less than two minutes remaining, but the extra point was no good, helping the Broncos hang on for the victory. Buitron scored the eventual game winning TD late in the fourth quarter as Hunter Obanon converted the 2-point play.

Records: Sonora 9-2, Olney 7-4

Next: Sonora will take on Farwell in the area round; Olney’s season is complete

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

STERLING CITY 43, MILES 42

Top performers

Sterling City: Ty Turner 4 of 7, 113 yards, 2 TD passing and 22-190, TD rushing; Tristan Himes 20-103, 2 TD rushing, 1-8, TD receiving; K. Johnson 3-6, TD rushing; Adan Calderon 1-29, TD receiving

Highlights: Miles scored a potential game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter but the point after was no good, helping the Eagles seal the victory. The missed extra point provided the difference in the game as the two teams were tied at 29 in the first half.

Records: Sterling City 7-4, Miles 8-3

Next: Sterling City vs. Windthorst, 7, Nov. 17, Clyde; Miles, season is complete

CLASS A SIX-MAN

DIVISION I

IRION COUNTY 104, MAY 91

Top performers

Irion County: Trevin Coffell 9 of 14, 193 yards, 4 TD passing, 22 tackles, 2 INT returns for TDs, fumble recovery; Jordan Harrison 20-341, 7 TD rushing, 11 tackles; Colton Lawdermilk 5-54, TD rushing; Bo Morrow 5-111, 2 TD receiving, 7 tackles; Wyatt Morris 1-36, TD receiving, 5 tackles; Keegan Wadsworth 10 tackles; Cameron Feller 6 tackles, INT; Parker Posey 6 tackles

May: Luke McKenzie 15 of 18, 197 yards, 6 TD passing; Braden Steele 10 of 20, 160 yards passing, 2 TD, 8-57, TD rushing; Damien Salinas 15-75, TD rushing; Ben Harrell 6-100, 3 TD receiving; Byron Guerrero 7-99, 2 TD receiving

Highlights: The Hornets outscored May 30-8 in the fourth quarter erasing a nine-point third quarter deficit to take the wild victory. Harrison scored two touchdowns in the quarter.

Records: Irion County 10-0, May 8-2

Next: Irion County will face Leverett’s Chapel or Leakey in an area round game; May, season is complete

DIVISION II

RICHLAND SPRINGS 61, ZEPHYR 16

Top performers

Richland Springs: Billy Perry 18-243, 6 TD rushing; Keston Lusty 9-95, 2 TD rushing; Cohen Tharp 13 tackles, 2 TFL; Keston Lusty 9 tackles, 1.5 TFL

Zephyr: Tripp Ballard 14-82, TD rushing; Karsen Floyd 7-59, TD rushing

Highlights: Richland Springs scored 46 first-half points and then ended the game via the mercy rule when Billy Perry scored on a 5-yard run and Cody Martin completed a two-point conversion pass to Jeremiah Beam.

Records: Richland Springs 8-1, Zephyr 9-2

Next: Richland Springs vs. Loraine, TBA; Zephyr, season is complete

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Note: Game times p.m. unless otherwise noted

AREA

CLASS 4A

DIVISION I

Big Spring (6-5) vs. Wichita Falls (7-4), 8, Nov. 18, Clyde's Bulldog Stadium

Brownwood (9-2) vs. Canyon (10-1), 7, Nov. 18, Midland's Astound Broadband Stadium

CLASS 3A

DIVISION II

Wall (10-1) vs. Childress (7-4), TBA

Spearman (4-7) vs. Alpine (5-6), TBA

CLASS 2A

DIVISION I

Sonora vs. Farwell, 7, Nov. 18, Big Spring's Memorial Stadium

Riesel (6-5) vs. Bangs (7-4), TBA

Crawford (11-0) vs. Coleman (9-2), TBA

DIVISION II

Windthorst vs. Sterling City, 7, Nov. 17, Clyde's Bulldog Stadium

Collinsville (10-1) vs. McCamey (9-2), TBA

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN

DIVISION I

Whiteface vs. Rankin, TBA

Irion County vs. Leakey, TBA

DIVISION II

Loraine vs. Richland Springs, TBA

Cherokee vs. Blackwell, TBA

BI-DISTRICT

CLASS 6A

DIVISION I

Region I

DIVISION II

Region I

El Paso Eastwood 61, San Angelo Central 49

CLASS 5A

DIVISION I

Region I

Abilene High 42, El Paso Del Valle 14

DIVISION II

Region I

Abilene Wylie 54, El Paso 14

Abilene Cooper 49, El Paso Andress 20

CLASS 4A

DIVISION I

Region I

Big Spring 38, El Paso Riverside 35

Brownwood 63, El Paso Irvin 0

DIVISION II

Region I

Monahans 27, Levelland 15

Canyon West Plains 56, Pecos 7

Fort Stockton 20, Perryton 14

CLASS 3A

DIVISION I

Region I

Tuscola Jim Ned 41, Pilot Point 0

DIVISION II

Region I

Crane 55, San Angelo TLC 20

Wall (9-1) Def. Tornillo (0-9), Forfeit

Childress 46, Coahoma 20

Early 62, Odessa Compass 0

Alpine 57, Brady 55, OT

Region II

Comanche 69, Henrietta 27

CLASS 2A

DIVISION I

Region I

Cisco 55, Reagan County 0

Forsan 21, Stamford 14

Sonora 28, Olney 27

Hawley 52, Christoval 8

Region IV

Flatonia 59, Junction 32

Mason 44, Hearne 7

DIVISION II

Region II

Albany 49, Eldorado 13

Sterling City 43, Miles 42

McCamey 42, Roscoe 6

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN

DIVISION I

Region II

Rankin 74, Ira 42

Westbrook 72, Garden City 22

Region IV

Irion County 104, May 91

Jonesboro 54, Menard 6

DIVISION II

Region IV

Loraine 56, Panther Creek 0

Richland Springs 61, Zephyr 16

Cherokee 52, Blanket 6

Blackwell 68, Rising Star 40

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Recapping the first round of the high school football playoffs in West Texas