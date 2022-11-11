Recapping the first round of the high school football playoffs in West Texas
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
BIG SPRING 38, EL PASO RIVERSIDE 35
Top performers
Big Spring: T. Ford 20-115, TD rushing; N. Garcia 1-1, TD rushing; G. Padron 25 of 38, 230 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT passing; Z. Franklin 11-147, TD receiving; K. Ford 3-18, TD receiving; K. Woodruff 2-16, TD receiving
Highlights: The Steers withstood an offensive onslaught from the Rangers, who totaled 456 total yards.
Records: Big Spring 6-5, El Paso Riverside 9-2
Next: Big Spring vs. Wichita Falls, 8 p.m., Nov. 18, Clyde’s Bulldog Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
CRANE 55, SAN ANGELO TLCA 20
Top performers
Crane: Bryan Galindo 28-108, TD rushing; Carlos Garcia, 2-21, TD rushing, 30-yard INT return for TD; Trey Larsen, 2-71, 2 TD rushing; Keaton Sena 9-13, TD rushing, 8 of 14, 2 INT, 141 yards, TD passing; Ivann Martinez 75-yard INT return; Manuel Aranda, 5-94, TD receiving
SA TLCA: Julius Campos 9-58; Layne Honea 6 of 17, 127 yards, 5 INT passing; Grayson Hays 3 of 9, 79 yards passing; Ivan Oviedo 2-93 receiving; Kelby Thomas 1-13, TD receiving; Jelan Johnson 2-63, TD receiving; Natavian Sikes 2-17, TD receiving
Highlights: The Golden Cranes broke the game open with 20 points in the fourth quarter to cruise into the area round.
Records: Crane 8-3, San Angelo TLCA 4-7
Next: Crane vs. Idalou or Friona; San Angelo TLCA, season is complete
CHILDRESS 45, COAHOMA 20
Top performers
Coahoma: Jaidyn Vineyard 11-33, TD; Boyd Cox 11 of 20, 59 yards, TD, 2 INT passing; Billy Bailey 1 of 2, 50 yards, TD passing; Austin Perkins 7-77, TD receiving; Landon Wells 2-14, TD receiving
Highlights: Childress scored 19 fourth quarter points to break the game open and advance to the area round.
Records: Childress 7-4, Coahoma 7-4
Next: Childress vs. Wall, TBA; Coahoma, season is complete
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
SONORA 28, OLNEY 27
Top performers
Olney: Jovani Rockmore 16-153, 3 TD rushing; Gatlin Guy 24-92 rushing; Jacob Martinez 8 tackles
Sonora: Jaime Buitron 8 of 13, 83 yards, 2 TD passing, 32-159, TD rushing; Edgar DeLuna 11-92, TD rushing, 1-28, TD receiving; 2-12, TD receiving
Highlights: Olney’s Jovani Rockmore scored a game-tying touchdown with less than two minutes remaining, but the extra point was no good, helping the Broncos hang on for the victory. Buitron scored the eventual game winning TD late in the fourth quarter as Hunter Obanon converted the 2-point play.
Records: Sonora 9-2, Olney 7-4
Next: Sonora will take on Farwell in the area round; Olney’s season is complete
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
STERLING CITY 43, MILES 42
Top performers
Sterling City: Ty Turner 4 of 7, 113 yards, 2 TD passing and 22-190, TD rushing; Tristan Himes 20-103, 2 TD rushing, 1-8, TD receiving; K. Johnson 3-6, TD rushing; Adan Calderon 1-29, TD receiving
Highlights: Miles scored a potential game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter but the point after was no good, helping the Eagles seal the victory. The missed extra point provided the difference in the game as the two teams were tied at 29 in the first half.
Records: Sterling City 7-4, Miles 8-3
Next: Sterling City vs. Windthorst, 7, Nov. 17, Clyde; Miles, season is complete
CLASS A SIX-MAN
DIVISION I
IRION COUNTY 104, MAY 91
Top performers
Irion County: Trevin Coffell 9 of 14, 193 yards, 4 TD passing, 22 tackles, 2 INT returns for TDs, fumble recovery; Jordan Harrison 20-341, 7 TD rushing, 11 tackles; Colton Lawdermilk 5-54, TD rushing; Bo Morrow 5-111, 2 TD receiving, 7 tackles; Wyatt Morris 1-36, TD receiving, 5 tackles; Keegan Wadsworth 10 tackles; Cameron Feller 6 tackles, INT; Parker Posey 6 tackles
May: Luke McKenzie 15 of 18, 197 yards, 6 TD passing; Braden Steele 10 of 20, 160 yards passing, 2 TD, 8-57, TD rushing; Damien Salinas 15-75, TD rushing; Ben Harrell 6-100, 3 TD receiving; Byron Guerrero 7-99, 2 TD receiving
Highlights: The Hornets outscored May 30-8 in the fourth quarter erasing a nine-point third quarter deficit to take the wild victory. Harrison scored two touchdowns in the quarter.
Records: Irion County 10-0, May 8-2
Next: Irion County will face Leverett’s Chapel or Leakey in an area round game; May, season is complete
DIVISION II
RICHLAND SPRINGS 61, ZEPHYR 16
Top performers
Richland Springs: Billy Perry 18-243, 6 TD rushing; Keston Lusty 9-95, 2 TD rushing; Cohen Tharp 13 tackles, 2 TFL; Keston Lusty 9 tackles, 1.5 TFL
Zephyr: Tripp Ballard 14-82, TD rushing; Karsen Floyd 7-59, TD rushing
Highlights: Richland Springs scored 46 first-half points and then ended the game via the mercy rule when Billy Perry scored on a 5-yard run and Cody Martin completed a two-point conversion pass to Jeremiah Beam.
Records: Richland Springs 8-1, Zephyr 9-2
Next: Richland Springs vs. Loraine, TBA; Zephyr, season is complete
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Note: Game times p.m. unless otherwise noted
AREA
CLASS 4A
DIVISION I
Big Spring (6-5) vs. Wichita Falls (7-4), 8, Nov. 18, Clyde's Bulldog Stadium
Brownwood (9-2) vs. Canyon (10-1), 7, Nov. 18, Midland's Astound Broadband Stadium
CLASS 3A
DIVISION II
Wall (10-1) vs. Childress (7-4), TBA
Spearman (4-7) vs. Alpine (5-6), TBA
CLASS 2A
DIVISION I
Sonora vs. Farwell, 7, Nov. 18, Big Spring's Memorial Stadium
Riesel (6-5) vs. Bangs (7-4), TBA
Crawford (11-0) vs. Coleman (9-2), TBA
DIVISION II
Windthorst vs. Sterling City, 7, Nov. 17, Clyde's Bulldog Stadium
Collinsville (10-1) vs. McCamey (9-2), TBA
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN
DIVISION I
Whiteface vs. Rankin, TBA
Irion County vs. Leakey, TBA
DIVISION II
Loraine vs. Richland Springs, TBA
Cherokee vs. Blackwell, TBA
BI-DISTRICT
CLASS 6A
DIVISION I
Region I
DIVISION II
Region I
El Paso Eastwood 61, San Angelo Central 49
CLASS 5A
DIVISION I
Region I
Abilene High 42, El Paso Del Valle 14
DIVISION II
Region I
Abilene Wylie 54, El Paso 14
Abilene Cooper 49, El Paso Andress 20
CLASS 4A
DIVISION I
Region I
Big Spring 38, El Paso Riverside 35
Brownwood 63, El Paso Irvin 0
DIVISION II
Region I
Monahans 27, Levelland 15
Canyon West Plains 56, Pecos 7
Fort Stockton 20, Perryton 14
CLASS 3A
DIVISION I
Region I
Tuscola Jim Ned 41, Pilot Point 0
DIVISION II
Region I
Crane 55, San Angelo TLC 20
Wall (9-1) Def. Tornillo (0-9), Forfeit
Childress 46, Coahoma 20
Early 62, Odessa Compass 0
Alpine 57, Brady 55, OT
Region II
Comanche 69, Henrietta 27
CLASS 2A
DIVISION I
Region I
Cisco 55, Reagan County 0
Forsan 21, Stamford 14
Sonora 28, Olney 27
Hawley 52, Christoval 8
Region IV
Flatonia 59, Junction 32
Mason 44, Hearne 7
DIVISION II
Region II
Albany 49, Eldorado 13
Sterling City 43, Miles 42
McCamey 42, Roscoe 6
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN
DIVISION I
Region II
Rankin 74, Ira 42
Westbrook 72, Garden City 22
Region IV
Irion County 104, May 91
Jonesboro 54, Menard 6
DIVISION II
Region IV
Loraine 56, Panther Creek 0
Richland Springs 61, Zephyr 16
Cherokee 52, Blanket 6
Blackwell 68, Rising Star 40
