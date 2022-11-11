Vietnam Veterans Memorial inspired Delaware County memorial for 1 vet

MUNCIE, Ind. − Gary Turner's Veterans Day greeting to those gathered to honor Vietnam veterans was special this year.

Friday's ceremony, held on Veterans Day, came 40 years after Turner, chairman of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for Delaware County, and a committee of six other veterans visited Washington, D.C., to view the just completed national Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

He recalled marching with the thousands of other Indiana Vietnam veterans in ceremonies that day in 1982 and came across a retired Gen. William Westmoreland in a hotel lobby. Westmoreland commanded the United States effort in Vietnam at its peak and oversaw the escalation of troops. He was named Army chief of staff the same year a drafted Turner arrived in Vietnam.

Turner told those gathered at the Delaware County Memorial Friday that he briefly considered pretending he didn't recognize the man who had once been his commanding general – because of all the things said about Westmoreland and his leadership in years since the war. But he thought better of it and greeted him.

Westmoreland was gracious, kind and told Turner those who had served in infantry "were some of the best troops he ever commanded."

Turner said he still remembered the shock of gray hair Westmoreland displayed, which he and his fellow remaining veterans from that war most all wear now.

The committee's Washington visit to what was then the new memorial – a poignant black granite wall engraved with the names of 58,318 Americans who gave their lives in service to their country in Vietnam – inspired the Delaware County memorial Turner would help design.

Today, it's the most-visited memorial on the National Mall in the nation's capital, attracting more than 5 million people each year.

Four years after that visit, the local Vietnam memorial was dedicated on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 1986.

Tons of black granite feature a 10-foot tower with the names of those 57 Delaware County service members who gave their lives in the Vietnam War. Next to the tower, the silhouette of three Armed Service members etched into rock stand perpetually on duty, with helicopters in flight above.

Turner, who worked as a draftsman at the ABB plant in Muncie, designed the etchings. He approached the city about adding to the memorial, and last year Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour provided city Economic Development Income Tax funds to engrave the names of those who worked to develop the memorial on the back of the tower. The work was completed by Wilhoite-Cottrell Monuments in Muncie.

The work cost about $5,000, Turner said. Part of his motivation, he admitted, was to preclude the opportunity for any future "politicians" placing their own names on the memorial in an attempt to take credit.

Ridenour, who attended the ceremony Friday, said he was pleased to have the city contribute to the memorial, which is located in Heekin Park, just east of the old public library building. The administration also planted additional trees at the memorial site, providing landscaping meant to improve the look of the memorial as the trees grow up and help make it a place to where people will be drawn decades from now.

Turner said the community – with the help of $10,000 in contributions from the Ball Brothers Foundation and a $11,000 gift from the Pepsi Bottling Plant, which donated it pop bottle deposits to the effort – eventually raised the $50,000 needed to crate and place the memorial at the park.

He said the memorial would probably cost at least twice that amount were it done now.

A crowd of about 50 attended the ceremony at the park Friday morning that featured a military honor guard salute.