48 Hours: An election, a hurricane and Trump

Question: What happens when you combine coverage of a quirky, late-season Category 1 hurricane, nationally important midterm elections and an attention-seeking former president?

Answer: An incredible 48 hours of news.

This past week, Palm Beach Post (and Palm Beach Daily News) subscribers were treated to one of the best news cycles of the year. It had everything: drama, suspense, tragedy, and even a little comedy.

As if resurrected from the political dead, Palm Beacher and ex-President Donald Trump returned to his scene-stealing role ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. By the time he was done, he had both insulted and complimented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — arguably the biggest GOP winner of Tuesday night, eviscerating his Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist.

Related coverage:Former President Donald Trump to make 'very big announcement' Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago

Photos:Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, political allies, over the years

But for local voters, what was more important were local elections. After laying out Palm Beach County's most important state and local races leading up to Election Day, as well as Editorial Board endorsements, Post and Daily News staffers were on top the vote from beginning to end. And our coverage didn't just provide the tally, but the context and perspective behind the wins and losses that voters cannot get anywhere else in Palm Beach County.

Republicans flip two county commission seats:Mayor Weinroth out in big upset to newcomer Woodward

6 interesting takeaways from Tuesday's elections in Palm Beach County

The next day, literally, our staff pivoted to Subtropical Storm Nicole, which was knocking on our door. We had a live blog up bright and early on Wednesday, and kept going late into the night with updates about storm preparations and what to expect. Our reporters produced (and updated) more than a dozen stories to keep residents informed, 50+ photographs (separately, and in a gallery) and four videos chronicling the storm's impact on various parts of our community.

Videos:Flooding, storm surge from Hurricane Nicole impacts Palm Beach County

And finally, after "Hurricane Nicole" made landfall as a Cat 1 in the Treasure Coast to the north, we let residents know that Palm Beach County had once again dodged a bullet. But then, we were back on post-election coverage and prepping for Veterans Day.

Phew!

Thanks for your continued support of local journalism. We'll keep at it.

Please, check out more of our subscriber-only content from the past week below.

And tell a neighbor.

Rick Christie

Rick Christie is Executive Editor of The Palm Beach Post and Deputy Regional Editor/Southeast Florida for the USA TODAY Florida-Georgia Network. You can reach him at RChristie@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

***

Finally, I want to formally invite you to attend our live storytelling event on Nov. 16, where we'll feature local folks telling stories about Holidays.

Our last show in September was an unqualified hit, and we'd love for you to join us at Lake Park's Black Box Theater to laugh with us, cry with us and remember what it's like to be part of a community.