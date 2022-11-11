ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas tree permits available for all five New Mexico national forests

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
NEW MEXICO – Christmas is still over a month away, but New Mexico’s national forests are already preparing with Christmas tree permits.

While some prefer an artificial tree, others enjoy finding and chopping down a live tree each year. Tree permits in four of the five national forests in New Mexico went on sale this past week in person and online.

All five forests offer permits through Recreation.gov, though pricing varies based on the forest, tree type and tree size. There may also be a processing fee attached to purchases made online.

People are reminded to “thoroughly” read the instructions on the permits which include rules on permitted locations for tree cutting, selecting a tree and cutting and digging.

Permits are also available for purchase in person at the various ranger stations within the forests.

All fourth graders are also eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the nationwide Every Kid Outdoors program. A pass through the program gives them free access to federal lands and waters for a year. An EKO code must be provided for a free Christmas tree permit.

“Generations of Americans have celebrated the tradition of selecting and cutting their own Christmas tree from our nation’s forests,” said Camille Howes, Gila National Forest supervisor, in a news release. “For many, the bonding and cherished memories created by shared family experiences on our public lands are an annual event not to be missed.”

  • Permits go on sale: Nov. 10
  • Cutting dates: Nov. 10-Dec. 31
  • Cost: $5-$15 per tree
  • Limit three permits per person
  • Permits go on sale: Nov. 7
  • Cutting dates: Nov. 24-Dec. 31
  • Cost: $10-$15 per tree
  • Limit two trees per household
  • Permits go on sale: Nov. 10
  • Cutting dates: Nov. 21-Dec. 31
  • Cost: $5 per tree or free for piñon trees
  • Limit one tree per tag
  • Permits go on sale: Nov. 14
  • Cutting dates: TBA
  • Cost: $10 per permit
  • Permits go on sale: Nov. 10
  • Cutting dates: Nov. 16-Dec. 31
  • Cost: $10 per tree
  • Limit three trees per household

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News

