Galesburg, IL

Joe Hicks: Let's make Galesburg 'The Little City'

By Joe Hicks
 4 days ago

It’s now been a hair over 20 years since Maytag announced it was going to be closing the Galesburg plant. While the factory wouldn’t close for another two years the mood in town shifted considerably just from the announcement. Now I was only 7 at the time so bear with me for not knowing all the details and mood, but we know it’s been harder to be an optimistic champion of our town since the announcement and eventual closing of the plant.

Some of you may even be having the reaction of “Oh God, why is he talking about that it was so long ago?” which I totally understand. But we’ve had a distinct lack of a concrete vision. Sure we have had some projects and visions proposed. We’ve angled to be a shopping center, we’ve tried to attract new industry, tried out being a suburb, and even had a vision to become a new lakefront property destination on a lake we’d have to dig ourselves. “What should we be?” and “What should we work toward?” have been questions that have generally gone unanswered for years because we really haven’t known. This is a massive problem that all former industrial cities have had to deal with. It’s now been 20 years of wondering and wandering. Not to say that there haven’t been people trying to make this town a better place, but that we haven’t had a guiding vision of what we should be working toward.

I want to offer a vision. I believe our downtown could be a source of our future renewal, comeback, or even just stability for the community. We have the bones of a good downtown, and I believe we have so much room to build onto it.Why downtown and the area surrounding it? In our region there is a noticeable lack of urban areas. Have you ever gone to downtown Peoria or the downtowns of any of the Quad Cities? Sure there are big employers, hospitals, and some big venues, but do any of them have city life? Most of the time we go to those cities we go to the malls and big box stores on the edge of town. We don’t go for any sort of city life like you would on a trip to downtown Chicago.

This isn’t to say we should want to be or even could be like downtown Chicago, but that we can learn from it. I propose we should work toward becoming “The Little City.” A reinvigorated downtown that provides the urban feel, with people walking around and things to do but in a smaller form factor. Downtown wouldn’t have to be any bigger than what we have now, we’d just have to build it out more. This would also not be a new development for the town historically, but a return to the norm. We used to be a small urban town, but through years of technological, business, and policy changes our downtown is nowhere close to the bustle it used to have. But it doesn’t have to be gone forever. I envision a downtown that is both a place that locals enjoy, but is also a popular tourist destination. We could be a weekend destination for people to come enjoy a small urban area, which would be a unique experience that not too many places offer. It’d be a blend between Galena and Downtown Champaign/Urbana in a footprint no larger than what downtown Galesburg is today. The whole rest of the city could remain the same while downtown changes. Part of the beauty of this vision is that it doesn’t involve big, massive, risky changes to get there. It involves many small changes; whether that be new businesses opening up or changes to our streets, it doesn’t take a massive gamble as a community to make this happen. Every little step makes the city better and stronger along the way. Every storefront that fills up or a lot that gets built on gets us more taxes for the infrastructure we’re already paying for. Every new venue increases the demand of all the others. Every new place makes the whole town more interesting for us residents, tourists, possible students of Knox College, and possible new residents. I believe the future of Galesburg is in our downtown, I believe it full heartedly. It has been 20 years since we’ve had a definite positive vision of what we should be working for. We should work towards becoming “The Little City.” If we reach that vision then that’s a great success, but even if it never comes fully true then every step that we make along the way still makes Galesburg a better place.

Joe Hicks is a Galesburg native and is the writer of the Substack newsletter: Inland Nobody. He is a contributor to the Many Paths column.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Joe Hicks: Let's make Galesburg 'The Little City'

