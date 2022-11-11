University of Phoenix supports 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Phoenix as Medal of Honor sponsor

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022--

University of Phoenix is a Medal of Honor sponsor and supports the annual Veterans’ Day Parade, managed and presented by the nonprofit Honoring Americans’ Veterans, and held Friday, November 11, at 11:00am MST in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual parade honors the service and sacrifices of U.S. military veterans and their families; this year’s parade theme is “Liberty, Honor, and Sacrifice.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005528/en/

The University of Phoenix Veteran’s Day Parade entry features a large balloon and a team of veteran employees, family members and friends. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The University of Phoenix is proud to support military veterans, and be part of our community today honoring their service and sacrifices,” states Eric Ryan, senior director of the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs and a veteran of the Marine Corps. “We are fortunate to have veterans among our staff and faculty members as well as a highly engaged employee resource group. We appreciate making this a meaningful event for veterans, and part of how we honor our own student veterans.”

The University of Phoenix Office of Military and Veteran Affairs and Veterans’ Employee Resource Group (ERG) promotes the event to staff, students and faculty and provides volunteer support. The University of Phoenix parade entry features a large balloon and a team of veteran employees, family members and friends.

The event this year features more than 80 parade entries with 15 marching units, 2,500 marchers, and 10 floats. Event planners anticipate over 45,000 spectators.

University of Phoenix serves the educational goals of veterans and military students, with specially trained staff to assist service members, veterans, and military spouses and dependents. In addition to providing career-relevant education for military students and flexibility that fits military student and working adult schedules, student veterans and military students can be assessed to earn college credit for military experience and training.

University of Phoenix collaborates with American Corporate Partners (ACP) to help ease the transition from the military service to the civilian workforce by facilitating access to the ACP mentoring program for post 9/11 service member and student veterans at the University.

Learn more about the Phoenix Veterans’ Day Parade here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005528/en/

CONTACT: Sharla Hooper

University of Phoenix

sharla.hooper@phoenix.edu

KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: VETERANS DEFENSE CONTINUING UNIVERSITY EDUCATION

SOURCE: University of Phoenix

PUB: 11/11/2022 03:22 PM/DISC: 11/11/2022 03:22 PM