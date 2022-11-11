Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, Utah
Chin Wah Restaurant(Image is author's) A small shopping center in Sandy, Utah, is home to a Chinese restaurant by the name of Chin-Wah. For those who like Chinese food, Chin-Wah offers a wide array of Cantonese and Szechuan dishes which are representative of China's cuisine. They have a variety of different flavors and tastes that they put in their dishes which are served to patrons. They have many of the regular Asian foods served with their unique blend of spices and ingredients.
kslnewsradio.com
Les Madeleines bakery closing after 19 years
SALT LAKE CITY — After 19 years in business, Les Madeleines, a popular French bakery and café is closing down. The bakery got a lot of attention for its Kouign Amann, a pastry from the Brittany region of France. According to its website, Les Madeleines was the third...
Ryan Seacrest Announces Newest Site for a Seacrest Studio in Salt Lake City
Ryan Seacrest Foundation has selected Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital as the newest site for a Seacrest Studio! All the details:
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
KUTV
GALLERY: GingerBread Lane coming to Salt Lake City for 2022 holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — GingerBread Lane, a sweet holiday tradition, is coming to Salt Lake City in 2022. Artist Jon Lovitch works throughout the year to build a Christmas scene made entirely of candy, icing and gingerbread. According to his website, GingerBread Lane will be at the Leonardo...
kslnewsradio.com
Tree wrapping, why you should protect trees for the winter
SALT LAKE CITY — With winter approaching, many people are not aware that the trunks in young trees and thin-barked trees in your yard are vulnerable to extreme winter conditions, and could benefit from extra protection. Taun Beddes, host of KSL Greenhouse created a video to show how to...
KUTV
Donations accepted in Salt Lake School District for KUTV's Holiday Food Drive
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive happens the week of November 14-18. 2News will be in the Salt Lake School District to collect donations on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah...
‘Honey’ uses soul and hip-hop to celebrate her Native American heritage
Unique performance by homegrown entertainer pays tribute to her Native American, African American roots.
travelawaits.com
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers
My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
American Fork brothers missing for more than 2 weeks could be in southern Utah
Police are searching for three missing siblings out of American Fork who were believed to be headed to southern Utah.
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
How great a start is it for Utah's snowpack?
A good sign the ski season started early is when the annual pre-season press conference to the coming season happens when resorts are open.
Bolt Ranch Store is the place for all things western
KAMAS, Utah — There’s something about the western lifestyle that speaks to people. The wide open spaces, the independent spirit, the sense of community – it’s no wonder that western […]
Utah says goodbye to ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz in memorial
Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack last week.
ABC 4
Pet adoption fees waived in Humane Society annual ‘Fall in Love’ event
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – For the fifth year, the Humane Society of Utah (HSU) will waive the adoption fees for all of its animals looking for their fur-ever homes as part of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event. The event begins on Monday, Nov. 14 and goes through the end of the week, ending Friday, Nov. 18.
ksl.com
What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations
SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
Two Park City ski resorts nominated for Readers’ Choice award
PARK CITY, Utah — Two of Park City’s ski resorts have been nominated for a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice award for best ski resort. Deer Valley Resort and Park […]
Comments / 0