Georgetown, DE

Sussex Tech runs over Odessa

By Nick Alessandrini
 4 days ago
Sussex Tech Football team running out on the field at Odessa, photo by Nick Halliday

The NFL wasn’t the only place for Thursday Night Football when the Sussex Tech Ravens (3-6) traveled to Odessa to take on the Ducks (5-4).

1A Odessa has locked up a playoff spot while the 2A Ravens were looking to end their season on a high note after dropping 3 straight games. A matchup of two teams that like to run the ball, and the Ravens did it exceptionally.

Both teams were able to strike early in the first. The Ducks would start the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run from Mac Keating and after the missed PAT, lead 6-0.

The Ravens would answer immediately with a Jeremyah Handy 13-yard touchdown run on a scoring drive that took just 20 seconds off the clock.

The Ravens take a 7-6 lead and would add to it in the second.

Zion Roach would get the toss outside and extend the football over the goal line for a 6-yard touchdown run.

It would not stop there for Roach as on the next possession he would take a carry 20 yards for another score. Then, after another stop for the Sussex Tech defense, Jaryn Sample would take it from one yard out, leaving just one second on the game clock.

The Ravens score 20 unanswered points and lead 20-6. However, the Ducks would get some magic as the first half came to a close.

The Ducks would execute the reverse on the ensuing kickoff return and Jalen Lingham would take it 79 yards for the touchdown.

Ducks cut the deficit as they trail 27-12 at the half.

The second half would be all Ravens, as they were able to ground and pound their way to a 34-12 victory.

The Raven’s defense, led by Simeon Hill, would shut out the Duck’s the rest of the way.

Jaryn Sample finished the day with 160 yards rushing and Roach with 73 yards, both scoring multiple touchdowns.

Sussex Tech ran for 297 yards in the win. Ahzir Bellamy rushed for 50 yards to lead the Ducks.

The Ravens end their season 4-6 and with a win. The Ducks will begin to prepare for the 1A Playoffs.

