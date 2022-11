The Odessa College Board of Trustees will meet in a work session at noon Wednesday in Room 119 of the Wood Math and Science Building, 201 W. University Blvd.

Items on the agenda include:

>> Consider James Segrest Stadium bids.

>> Renewal of terms of directors of the Odessa College Foundation.

>> Appointment of new directors of the Odessa College Foundation.

>> Consider pending contribution.

>> Monthly financial statements and budget amendments.