vincennespbs.org
VPD welcome new officer to their ranks
Vincennes’ newest police officer was sworn in on Monday. Rockie Officer Johnathan Murray took his oath before Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday’s Vincennes Board of Public Works and Safety Meeting. The Police Department reports Murray has been conducting officer ride-alongs and will start his field training in the...
vincennespbs.org
Chamber Looks to Help Businesses with New Campaign
The Vincennes City Council will meet next week to consider a proposal from the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. Monday night Chamber President Jamie Neal appeared before the council to talk about a new campaign she hopes to put together. It’s all in an effort to help local businesses as...
vincennespbs.org
Rex Early to be laid to rest Tuesday
Services for Vincennes native Rex Early are Tuesday in Indianapolis. The longtime Indiana Republican leader died Friday at the age of 88. He was Republican Chairman in the 1990’s and led the Indiana Presidential Campaigns of Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. He was born in Springfield, Missouri and ended...
Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
vincennespbs.org
Housing Concerns Continue
You’ve likely heard it a lot in the news, there’s not enough affordable housing in Southwest Indiana. Knox County Indiana Economic Development CEO Chris Pfaff says creating that housing is crucial to solving the ongoing population loss in Knox County. He says the number of people in the...
vincennespbs.org
Registration for Vincennes’ Parade of Lights is open
With Saturday’s surprise snow, it must mean the holiday season is upon us. The annual Christmas Parade of Lights is returning to downtown Vincennes and you have less them a month to register. This year’s festivities take place on Friday, December 9th at 6:30 pm. Santa Claus will...
vincennespbs.org
Today marks America Recycles Day
This is a day to recognize the importance of recycling and to commit to reducing waste. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says more than half of the states waste goes to landfills or incinerators instead of being recycled. In our area we have the Knox County Recycling and Solid...
vincennespbs.org
Free VU Music recital at Red Skelton
The Vincennes University Performing Arts Department is holding a student recital. Tuesday, Nov. 15th, at 11 am, Music students will perform a free concert inside The Red Skelton Lab Theatre. The concert is free and the public is invited to attend.
14news.com
Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A historic building, facing major upgrades. A contractor out of Brownsburg, Indiana hopes to renovate the old Karges Furniture building and turn it into 150 apartments. Kelley Coures says the historic building used to be a staple of Evansville’s grip on the furniture industry. “We were...
Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
wevv.com
Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. announces 2022 Hall of Fame inductees
Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation came together Monday to announce their 13 inductees for the EVSC Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The final 13 inductees were among numerous nominations and were selected by a panel of judges, and will be honored on March 8, 2023, at the "An Evening to Remember" celebration dinner sponsored by the EVSC Foundation.
vincennespbs.org
INDOT proposes a RCI at US 41 and SR 58
People in Sullivan have an opportunity to learn more about a plan to keep them safe. The Indiana Department of Transportation is holding an open house in Sullivan on Wednesday. It’s about the proposed reduced conflict intersection on US 41 and State Road 58 near Carlisle. The RCI project...
14news.com
New affordable senior housing coming to Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pivotal Housing Partners and TRI-CAP announced on Monday that full funding has been secured for a new affordable housing development. Boonville Senior, is a new senior housing development being planned in Boonville. According to a press release, CenterPoint Energy and the City of Boonville are providing...
wamwamfm.com
Norma Jane Murray
Norma Jane Murray, 95, passed away at 6:43 pm on November 8, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. Norma was born on February 27, 1927, in Washington, IN and she is the daughter of Russell and Sylvia (McDonald) Webber. Jane was a member of First Baptist Church and...
University of Southern Indiana hires GEICO ‘Caveman’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville. The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an Instructor in English, taking on the task of teaching rhetoric […]
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute Parks Dept. announces family winter events
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for family-friendly winter events taking place soon in Deming Park. Throughout the first few days of December, the Terre Haute Parks and Rec Department is hosting a “Photos with Santa” event. Families can bring their kids to get photos taken with Santa this year at the Holiday House located in Deming Park in the upcoming weeks. Children may bring their letters to Santa and put them in his mailbox outside of the Holiday House to be delivered by the Parks and Rec Dept. All children are welcome to come but must be accompanied by an adult. Families are also encouraged to bring their own personal devices for photos.
Historic WWII bomber involved in Dallas crash shares Evansville ties
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, one of which had ties to our Tri-State. In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration announced the two planes were the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. This particular B-17, which was […]
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
What were those loud ‘booms’ in Posey County?
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or around Posey County, you may have noticed some loud sounds near businesses in the area. Posey County Emergency Management is dispelling rumors and cautioning the public to not panic if you hear these “booms”. This is what they had to say on social media: “Notice:since […]
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
