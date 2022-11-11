ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Bills QB Allen returns to practice, questionable for Sunday

By JOHN WAWROW
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Yz3A_0j7hNkd800

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Bills referred to Allen's practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in the right direction since he sat out the first two sessions after hurting his right elbow in the final minutes of a loss to the New York Jets last weekend.

Speaking before practice, coach Sean McDermott expected the decision on Allen's playing status to come down to game time.

“We are literally in an hour-to-hour situation here,” McDermott said. “Just looking at how he’s going to progress through the day, and as he goes through these different tests, medically, making sure that he’s able to check the boxes in a progression to where we can see if we can proceed through the course of the day here.”

The coach then provided a vague response when asked what he needs to see from Allen in determining whether Allen can play: “That’s probably getting too far down the road at this point or into the weeds.”

McDermott added: “Respectfully, we’ve just got to continue to take it through the day here and we’ll see. Listen, I’m going to do a great job of being a listener also in terms of listening to our medical team.”

The Bills officially ruled out starting safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and starting defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) from playing against the NFC North-leading Vikings (7-1). Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, who has split the starting duties with fellow rookie Christian Benford, is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.

Starting middle linebacker Tremain Edmunds (groin/heel) is listed as questionable after he practiced for the first time this week on Friday, while McDermott said starting linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) “should be ready to go” after missing one game.

Allen hasn’t missed a start since sustaining a similar injury in 2018, which forced him to miss four games in his rookie season.

If he can’t go, the AFC-leading Bills (6-2) would turn over the NFL’s top-ranked offense in yards gained to journeyman backup Case Keenum. He’s a 10-year veteran who enjoyed his best season playing for the Vikings in 2017, when he went 11-3.

“Case is a true pro and we have all the confidence in Case and Matt Barkley for that matter,” McDermott said, referring to Buffalo’s two veteran backups. ”(Keenum) has earned all the respect in the world around here. And and I know he’ll be ready if called upon.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Jeff Saturday joked that the Indianapolis Colts will start calling zone-read plays for 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan has never been known for his swift feet, but his career-best, 39-yard scramble to convert a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter led to his winning touchdown pass two plays later.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHIO Dayton

NFL MVP betting: Josh Allen continues to slide, as he is replaced in the top 3 by Tua

Not long ago, Josh Allen was the heavy favorite to win NFL MVP. The Buffalo Bills quarterback had minus odds to win. Allen isn't even in the top three of the MVP race after Sunday. The Bills lost their second straight game, and Allen threw a game-ending interception in overtime. That pushed him down the MVP odds, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa replaced him in the top three.
WHIO Dayton

Tom Brady fails as receiver in terrible Bucs playcall

Everything was going so well for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Coming off a dramatic last-second win last week over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, Tampa Bay rolled into Munich for the NFL's first-ever game in Germany with heat. Through the first half of the game, Brady looked like the Touchdown Tom of old, and Tampa Bay looked ready to shake off the grime of their ugly first half of the season.
WHIO Dayton

Fantasy Football Week 11: Running Back rankings

An extraordinary stretch of fantasy scoring came to a halt for Titans running back Derrick Henry in Week 10 when he produced his first single-digit total (7.7) since a Week 2 blowout loss to Buffalo. The Broncos limited Tennessee's workhorse to 53 rushing yards, snapping Henry's streak of five games with 100-plus yards. Henry was also kept out of the end zone after totaling four scores the previous two weeks. None of that ended up mattering when it came to the most important result for the Titans, who still managed to beat Denver 17-10.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHIO Dayton

Broncos LB Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Chargers, ESPN over season-ending ACL tear

Aaron Patrick is seeking compensation after sustaining a season-ending ACL tear during an NFL game. The Denver Broncos linebacker filed a lawsuit on Tuesday naming defendants including the NFL, ESPN and the Los Angeles Chargers, citing negligence that allegedly resulted in the injury. SoFi Stadium, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and the Roe mat company are also among the several defendants listed in the lawsuit.
DENVER, CO
WHIO Dayton

Browns have no answer to Dolphin offense in road loss

MIAMI GARDENS, FL — The Cleveland Browns had no answer for the Miami Dolphins offense Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida as the Dolphins won going away, 39-17. Miami had close to 500 yards of total offense, 491. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns while running back Jeff Wilson Jr rushed for 119 yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

MVP Nikola Jokic enters protocols, ruled out for Wednesday

DENVER — (AP) — Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has entered the league's health and safety protocols and has been ruled out of Denver's game against New York on Wednesday. The Nuggets made the announcement Tuesday night on their league-mandated injury report. Jokic becomes the 10th player...
DENVER, CO
WHIO Dayton

Boston Bruins hire firm to review player vetting process

BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired a law firm led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review their player vetting process after signing prospect Mitchell Miller and then rescinding his contract offer. The team announced Tuesday it retained Lynch of the law firm...
BOSTON, MA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
101K+
Followers
139K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy