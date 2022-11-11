Read full article on original website
Former Kansas City officers get probation after assaulting Black transgender woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two former Kansas City, Missouri, police officers plead guilty and avoid jail after assaulting a Black transgender woman. Charles W. Prichard and Matthew G. Brummett pleaded guilty to third-degree assault during a hearing Monday afternoon. A judge suspended each man’s prison sentence and instead ordered each defendant to serve 3 years probation.
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
Former Kansas City TV anchor Mark Alford wins congressional seat
Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford has successfully traded a seat behind the anchor desk for a seat in Congress.
