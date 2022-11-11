ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, MO

Former Kansas City officers get probation after assaulting Black transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two former Kansas City, Missouri, police officers plead guilty and avoid jail after assaulting a Black transgender woman. Charles W. Prichard and Matthew G. Brummett pleaded guilty to third-degree assault during a hearing Monday afternoon. A judge suspended each man’s prison sentence and instead ordered each defendant to serve 3 years probation.
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash

A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.
