Ector County, TX

ECISD hosts Super Saturday

By Odessa American
 4 days ago

Navigating all of the options in school available for your child can be difficult. The Ector County ISD Advanced Academic Services Department has created Super Saturday to help parents do it.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Blackshear Elementary School, 501 S. Dixie Blvd.

Parents will have the chance to talk with representatives from ECISD, network with each other, and hear from keynote speakers Kathy Koch who is an expert in the needs of gifted children, and Lizeth Ceja-Prado who is an advocate for quality education for all children. This is a day designed for parents, community, and students to ask questions about what advanced academic options are available to children as they move through Ector County ISD.

Comments / 0

