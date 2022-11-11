ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire Police seeking person allegedly involved in homicide

By Sam Shilts
 4 days ago

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — Police in Eau Claire are seeking a man for his alleged involvement in a homicide.

In a Facebook post labeled as urgent , Eau Claire Police say they have an active warrant for 26-year-old Kemone Golden for Party to a Crime – 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Police ask that any information on his whereabouts be sent to Detective Ryan Lambeseder by call or text at (715) 828-5899 or submit a tip with Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at (715) 874-8477 or info@EauClaireCountyCrimeStoppers.org.

