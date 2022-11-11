Read full article on original website
Final boys soccer Top 20: South Jersey teams stake claims after tournament runs
South Jersey soccer made an emphatic statement this weekend. Three South Jersey sectional champions - Delran, Haddon Township and Cherokee - all won state titles this weekend, defeating their North Jersey counterparts to walk away from Franklin High School in championship glory. All of those games were decided in thrilling fashion, as Delran and Haddon Township won its games by one-goal margins in the second half, while Cherokee took home its fourth state title in penalty kicks.
Girls volleyball: Stat leaders from the group championships
NOTE: Stats entered by coaches and school officials as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 will appear on this list. Any stats added after this time will not appear.
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
Edison vs. No. 3 Toms River North: South, Group 5 semifinal football preview
Edison (9-3) vs. No. Toms River North (11-0) When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
MVP performers from every game in Week 3 of state football playoffs
From big rushing performances to terrific defensive efforts and everything in between, last week proved to be another spectacular display of what makes New Jersey high school football is so special. Over a span of three days, 20 public school programs wrapped up sectional championships and moved one step closer...
Colonial Conference boys soccer all-stars, 2022
NOTE: These teams are selected by the Colonial Conference, not NJ.com. Cole Johnston, Haddon Township, Sr. Timmy Hall, Sterling, Sr. Colin McCarthy, Haddon Township, Jr. Andrew O’Donnell, Haddonfield, Jr. Jake Hartman, West Deptford, Sr. Luke Chatten, Haddon Township, Sr. Mason Quinton, West Deptford, Jr. Daire Roddy, Haddonfield, Jr. Landon...
Devils stomp Canadiens 5-1, win 10th straight game | 3 takeaways
In a pre-game media session in Montreal on Tuesday, Jack Hughes was asked what the Devils could do to "gain more consistency" in a full 60-minute game.
