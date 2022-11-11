ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

smilepolitely.com

Champaign County Clerk: Aaron Ammons defeats Terrence Stuber

Aaron Ammons has been reelected as Champaign County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds, defeating Terrence Stuber, per results posted on WCIA.com. Check our 2022 Midterm Election results article for future updates. Top image from the Champaign County Clerk’s Facebook page.
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/15/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Energy companies nation-and-worldwide, including Ameren Illinois, are coming together this week for Utility Scam Awareness Day. Tomorrow’s promotional event is designed to raise awareness about utility scams and educate customers before they become scam victims. Ameren officials say recent scams involve demand for an immediate cash app payment for a new smart meter or to wipe away a customer’s full amount due. No such action by Ameren or other utility companies is taken by phone but only by mail.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Butler To Resign From Legislature By Year’s End

Just days after winning re-election to another term, State Representative Tim Butler of Springfield plans to resign before year’s end. Butler will step down to become president of the Illinois Railroad Association. Butler says he never intended to stay in the legislature forever, and said the new position was an opportunity he had not been expecting. By resigning before the end of the current legislative session, Butler will be able to register immediately as a lobbyist.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

John Carter resigns as Monticello’s police chief

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – The mayor of Monticello made a big announcement Monday night. John Carter has resigned as police chief. We’ve been investigating his employment status for two weeks, but it took until now to get an answer. Documents we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show Carter took eight sick days between […]
MONTICELLO, IL
Herald & Review

State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
Herald & Review

Johns Hill closes early, remote learning on Wednesday

DECATUR — Johns Hill Magnet School has an issue with its heating system that is causing a sewer smell on the second and third floors. Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said parents may pick up their students at any time during the day, though middle school students on a field trip to Springfield will not return to the building until 1:30 p.m.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

State Rep. Bennett hospitalized after car crash

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — State Representative Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) has been hospitalized after a car crash Sunday night, according to a post by his family on his official Facebook page. According to the Facebook post, Rep. Bennett was in a single-vehicle car accident near Gibson City on...
GIBSON CITY, IL
newschannel20.com

How to sign up for CWLP relief program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers who need help paying their bills could qualify for assistance from the utility’s Project RELIEF program. The first step in applying for assistance from Project RELIEF is to have gone through Sangamon County’s LIHEAP application process.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Hope Academy’s election lesson to first graders. To teach first graders about the election and the importance of voting, teachers created a mock election, complete with voter registration, voters’ cards, election judges and voting booths. Prior to the election, the kids made campaign posters urging their fellow students to vote for their favorite. They even got an “I voted” sticker to wear. Oreos won the vote and were to be a student treat later in the week. Better luck next time, chocolate chip.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Transgender Day of Remembrance scheduled for Nov. 20 in Decatur

DECATUR — A Transgender Day of Remembrance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The service is a memorial for transgender people murdered in the last year. It will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur. Keynote speaker is Scarlett Wells, mother of a...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

KUDOS: To Amy and Craig Uphoff

I am writing to publicly thank Amy and Craig Uphoff for their kindness and generosity of November 11. After hitting a deer south of Macon at U.S. 51 and Walker Road, Craig immediately arrived on the scene and stayed with my husband and I until law enforcement arrived. He then called his wife, Amy, to stay with me until the tow truck arrived so he could drive my husband to get our second car. After the tow truck arrived, Amy drove me to their home to wait for my husband. Both Amy and Craig sacrificed their dinner hour and evening plans, going "above and beyond" in their efforts to help us. The world needs more people like Amy and Craig, and my husband and I are forever grateful.
MACON, IL
959theriver.com

Man Who Pleaded Guilty On Jan. 6 Riot Charged In Deadly I-55 Crash

An Auburn man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the U.S. Capitol riot last year is charged in a deadly crash on I-55 last week in Sangamon County. The State Journal Register reports Shane Woods was arrested for reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence and fleeing/eluding police. A North Carolina woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with Woods’ vehicle last Tuesday. Woods was driving the wrong way on I-55 at the time of the accident.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
chambanamoms.com

8 Great Places to See Holiday Lights in Central Illinois

Spectacular holiday lights shows are prevalent across Central Illinois. Drive beyond Champaign-Urbana to take in some magnificent light shows this holiday season. Are you willing to drive all over Central Illinois for good holiday lights shows? Don’t worry, we do this every year! We’ve put together a short list of the top Christmas light shows across the greater Central Illinois region, including Peoria, Mattoon, Shelbyville, Urbana, Chatham and more.
URBANA, IL
Herald & Review

Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
DECATUR, IL

