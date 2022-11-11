Read full article on original website
smilepolitely.com
Champaign County Clerk: Aaron Ammons defeats Terrence Stuber
Aaron Ammons has been reelected as Champaign County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds, defeating Terrence Stuber, per results posted on WCIA.com. Check our 2022 Midterm Election results article for future updates. Top image from the Champaign County Clerk’s Facebook page.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/15/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Energy companies nation-and-worldwide, including Ameren Illinois, are coming together this week for Utility Scam Awareness Day. Tomorrow’s promotional event is designed to raise awareness about utility scams and educate customers before they become scam victims. Ameren officials say recent scams involve demand for an immediate cash app payment for a new smart meter or to wipe away a customer’s full amount due. No such action by Ameren or other utility companies is taken by phone but only by mail.
wmay.com
Butler To Resign From Legislature By Year’s End
Just days after winning re-election to another term, State Representative Tim Butler of Springfield plans to resign before year’s end. Butler will step down to become president of the Illinois Railroad Association. Butler says he never intended to stay in the legislature forever, and said the new position was an opportunity he had not been expecting. By resigning before the end of the current legislative session, Butler will be able to register immediately as a lobbyist.
John Carter resigns as Monticello’s police chief
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – The mayor of Monticello made a big announcement Monday night. John Carter has resigned as police chief. We’ve been investigating his employment status for two weeks, but it took until now to get an answer. Documents we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show Carter took eight sick days between […]
Herald & Review
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
Only ‘wave’ Illinois Republicans see in Legislature is the farewell one from Durkin as House GOP leader
With redistricting on their side, strong fundraising from party leaders and a boost of millions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, statehouse Democrats appear to be retaining their supermajority statuses in both chambers.
Herald & Review
Blowout win to give Pritzker more power in Springfield, fuel presidential speculation
SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker will enter his second term with more power in Springfield following his blowout win over Republican Darren Bailey, a romp that will undoubtedly fuel speculation over a possible presidential run in 2024. Pritzker easily dispatched Bailey, taking 55% of the vote versus Bailey's...
Herald & Review
Johns Hill closes early, remote learning on Wednesday
DECATUR — Johns Hill Magnet School has an issue with its heating system that is causing a sewer smell on the second and third floors. Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said parents may pick up their students at any time during the day, though middle school students on a field trip to Springfield will not return to the building until 1:30 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
State Rep. Bennett hospitalized after car crash
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — State Representative Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) has been hospitalized after a car crash Sunday night, according to a post by his family on his official Facebook page. According to the Facebook post, Rep. Bennett was in a single-vehicle car accident near Gibson City on...
newschannel20.com
How to sign up for CWLP relief program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers who need help paying their bills could qualify for assistance from the utility’s Project RELIEF program. The first step in applying for assistance from Project RELIEF is to have gone through Sangamon County’s LIHEAP application process.
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!
THUMBS UP! To Hope Academy’s election lesson to first graders. To teach first graders about the election and the importance of voting, teachers created a mock election, complete with voter registration, voters’ cards, election judges and voting booths. Prior to the election, the kids made campaign posters urging their fellow students to vote for their favorite. They even got an “I voted” sticker to wear. Oreos won the vote and were to be a student treat later in the week. Better luck next time, chocolate chip.
geneseorepublic.com
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash
A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for November 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 23 min ago.
Herald & Review
Transgender Day of Remembrance scheduled for Nov. 20 in Decatur
DECATUR — A Transgender Day of Remembrance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The service is a memorial for transgender people murdered in the last year. It will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur. Keynote speaker is Scarlett Wells, mother of a...
nowdecatur.com
The Decatur Park District celebrates the new addition to Park Luise, The Infinite Hello Spot, with ribbon cutting ceremony
November 14, 2022- The Decatur Park District celebrated the new addition to Park Luise, The Infinite Hello Spot. The Infinite Hello Spot is sponsored by the Park District, the Community Foundation of Macon County, & Cole Counseling Services. Park Luise is located at 525 S. 44th St. Do you ever...
Herald & Review
KUDOS: To Amy and Craig Uphoff
I am writing to publicly thank Amy and Craig Uphoff for their kindness and generosity of November 11. After hitting a deer south of Macon at U.S. 51 and Walker Road, Craig immediately arrived on the scene and stayed with my husband and I until law enforcement arrived. He then called his wife, Amy, to stay with me until the tow truck arrived so he could drive my husband to get our second car. After the tow truck arrived, Amy drove me to their home to wait for my husband. Both Amy and Craig sacrificed their dinner hour and evening plans, going "above and beyond" in their efforts to help us. The world needs more people like Amy and Craig, and my husband and I are forever grateful.
959theriver.com
Man Who Pleaded Guilty On Jan. 6 Riot Charged In Deadly I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the U.S. Capitol riot last year is charged in a deadly crash on I-55 last week in Sangamon County. The State Journal Register reports Shane Woods was arrested for reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence and fleeing/eluding police. A North Carolina woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with Woods’ vehicle last Tuesday. Woods was driving the wrong way on I-55 at the time of the accident.
chambanamoms.com
8 Great Places to See Holiday Lights in Central Illinois
Spectacular holiday lights shows are prevalent across Central Illinois. Drive beyond Champaign-Urbana to take in some magnificent light shows this holiday season. Are you willing to drive all over Central Illinois for good holiday lights shows? Don’t worry, we do this every year! We’ve put together a short list of the top Christmas light shows across the greater Central Illinois region, including Peoria, Mattoon, Shelbyville, Urbana, Chatham and more.
Herald & Review
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
