Flaherty expected to be Padres' new hitting coach; Brdar heads to Detroit
Michael Brdar's departure after one season means Padres will have yet another hitting coach, though it will be familiar face
Report: Anthony Rizzo to Re-Sign With Yankees
New York is bringing back its first baseman for the next few seasons.
Steven Kwan Loses Out On American League Rookie Of The Year To Mariners' Julio Rodriguez
It was always going to be a tough ask for Steven Kwan to win Rookie of the Year. He was up against some of the best competition we've seen in the last few years and some of the prospects he was up against have been followed since the day they were drafted. For good reason too.
Lookout Landing
Julio Rodríguez is the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year
In the fall of 2018, I stood outside the Mariners’ complex in Peoria waiting to meet up with a promising young prospect named Julio Rodríguez. Julio was fresh off a dominating performance in the Dominican Summer League, having finished his pro debut season slugging .525 while walking almost as often as he struck out. Julio and I had been corresponding off and on for a while by then, and I thought I had a measure of the person I was about to encounter. I watched as a red-clad figure appeared across the complex parking lot, steadily growing larger—quickly, too quickly for the player noted as 6’2”—until, when he was about fifty feet away, this gargantuan figure hollered KATE!, loped across the last bit of distance, and swept me into an enormous hug. It was overwhelming, and it was also a tidy metaphor for the trajectory of Julio’s career so far: far away, and then suddenly everywhere, all at once.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Rumors: San Francisco Giants Among Teams With Interest
After finishing the 2022 season in third place in the National League West with an 81-81 record and 30 games behind the division champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants are expected to be active in free agency this winter. As many have linked San Francisco as a possible...
NFL World Is Furious With DK Metcalf Penalty Call
NFL fans want referees to call penalties when they're deserved, but they don't want them to get too involved in the game. Many believe the refs got too involved in the game on Sunday morning. Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was called for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty for conduct with...
‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers
Players, coaches, staff — and media — want to come back for another Seahawks game in Munich after a glorious NFL debut here.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners 2022-2023 Offseason To-Do List: Part 1 – Free Agents
How do the Seattle Mariners build off their successful 2022 season? One place to look for answers is a loaded crop of free agents. 2022 was an amazing season for the Seattle Mariners. They FINALLY ended the longest playoff drought in North American sports. The M’s weren’t happy to just...
SF Giants add former top-100 prospect Isan Díaz to 40-man roster
After Isan Díaz had an excellent season at Triple-A, the SF Giants added the former top-100 prospect to their 40-man roster.
Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs
Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
