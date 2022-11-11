ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fatherly

Confident Kids Come From Parents Who Do These 5 Things

From the moment a baby is born, they start learning. They learn how to cry, eat, sleep, poop. They start to walk and grasp their hands, and, as they become little capable children who can build blocks and read short words and go on the real potty, they start to become confident beings. But that sense of confidence needs to be fostered as little kids become big kids and encounter more complex challenges. So how do parents make sure their kids have a healthy sense of confidence?
FLORIDA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Why Some Parents Let Their Kids Bully and Disrespect Them

Parents' relationships with their children mirror their relationships with others. Parents with low self-esteem tend to get bullied and have more difficulty maintaining boundaries. Steps to end bullying behaviors includes breaking your silence, gathering support, and setting limits. Recently, a mother, distraught about her daughter's bullying behavior, reached out to...
Htens Reviews

10 Toxic Things Parents Say to Their Children: Some Toxic Statements You Should Avoid

In this article, we will be looking at 10 toxic things parents say to their children and some toxic statements you should avoid. Being a parent takes a lot of time and effort. Your responsibility and obligations for your children never end once you become a parent. Parenting can be difficult and draining, and it can bring out the best and the worst in you. How effective a parent you will be is entirely up to you.
Fatherly

How To Teach Your Kids To Stand Up For Themselves

Peer pressure is a constant force in a child’s life. From mundane and seemingly inconsequential scenarios like the pressure to fit in by wearing a local team’s jersey to more serious situations that involve rule-breaking or poor life decisions, peer pressure is everywhere. Helping children establish enough self-confidence to make sound decisions regardless of what others are compelling them to do is a critical component of their social development.
Gillian Sisley

9-Year-Old ‘Excluded’ from Family Dinners for Eating Habits

Raising children comes with a lot of challenges, and often many of those challenges are ones that a parent never expected. This is just a reality of choosing to have children. It’s not uncommon for children to be ‘picky eaters’ when they’re younger—such as not wanting to eat vegetables—but in some cases, a child’s picking eating can cause real issues for their nutrition.
psychologytoday.com

When You've Tried Everything and Still Can’t Sleep

The more urgently we try to fall asleep, the more elusive slumber often gets. Diverse strategies are needed for responding to insomnia. Strategies may include avoiding caffeine after noon, exposure to daylight, and establishing regularity in sleep and wake times. Waking up at 3 in the morning and being unable...
parentingforbrain.com

31 Worst Things A Parent Can Say To A Child

| Signaling the child is unworthy | Shaming and belittling the child | Comparing | Instilling prejudice | Threatening |. It’s no secret that kids are incredibly impressionable. A parent’s words of wisdom can send powerful messages to their child. Sometimes, parents can be harsh or angry, and...
Upworthy

Pediatrician is changing the way we think about teens with 'lighthouse parenting' tips

Dr. Ken Ginsburg’s advice for parents is like a hug, TED talk and Masterclass rolled into one. As a parent of teens, I often wonder: Why didn’t anyone tell me it would be like this? I don’t mean the warnings and complaints about how challenging the teen years are. I don’t mean all of the “just you wait” admonitions. I don’t mean the cliches and memes. What I want to know is why no one told me how awesome raising teens can be.
Fatherly

Parents Who Raise Independent, Self-Sufficient Kids Do These 4 Things

It’s easy for parents to feel like they didn’t get anything done after spending all day at home with the kids. However, the wave of exhaustion that hits once the bedtime routine warps up would indicate otherwise. While nothing got checked off the to-do list, plenty got done by the time everyone was dressed, fed, entertained, and cleaned up after 14 straight hours.
GOBankingRates

Should You Be Giving Your Adult Kids Money?

The stereotype of the middle-aged slacker whiling away the hours playing video games in his aging parents’ basement continues to stigmatize adults who receive material assistance from their parents. In plenty of cases, the stigma might be justified. But life is complicated and so are the family dynamics that...
Daily Mail

Teacher and parenting expert shares top tips for keeping a CALM and happy household with kids - revealing how to stop tantrums with a game of 'I spy' and detailing the parenting styles ALL moms and dads should avoid

A former teacher-turned-parenting expert is lifting the lid on how parents can avoid power struggles with their children and avoid emotionally reacting to misbehavior by practicing self-regulation and mindfulness. Laura Linn Knight, 39, from Arizona, taught elementary school for five years before she left the classroom to take care of...
ARIZONA STATE
The Jewish Press

Dr. Tamar Perlman Teaches Us How to Effectively Parent Teenagers

Dr. Tamar Perlman teaches us practical and effective strategies to parent our teenagers. This is where Torah meets psychology. In order to develop a relationship with our teens, where they will talk to us and open up to us, we need to be curious about them–we need to deeply listen to what they are telling us. When we speak with our teens, we need to to respect who they are as individuals; they are not us, they are their own person. Respect leads to impact. If we want them to listen to us, we need to begin by respecting them. Once we develop a relationship with us, our words and advice will have a deeper impact on them, and we will be able to better guide them. They want to see that they really matter to you. This interview has so many more nuggets of wisdom, and the ones mentioned above are explained more deeply in the interview. If you have teens, you need to watch this interview!
The Fatherhood Experiments

Learning To Date Again

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. The dating scene really kind of sucks. I got married when I was 20, then 11 years later I found myself in my early thirties trying to figure out how to date again. It’s not like I had a lot of practice before getting married at the ripe old age of 20! In addition to that, I also had to navigate the strange new world of dating apps and I had to figure out how to do this while being a dad.
archiscene.net

Living Simply: What You Need to Know About Simplifying Your Life

Living a simpler life doesn’t mean you have to follow stringent rules that must be followed by everyone. Although some people may choose to sell their home so they can go completely off the grid and grow all of their own food, others may just want a bit more space in their garage.

