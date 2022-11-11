Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur man denies money order forgery
DECATUR — Prosecutors claim that, broke and in debt and about to be evicted, Decatur man Shaquille Perkins-Bailey came up with a fraud scheme to grow the value of six Post Office money orders by nearly 8,000%. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the money orders were valid,...
WAND TV
Trial is underway against man accused of shooting, killing Decatur man
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The trial is underway for the man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man. Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28. Monday afternoon the State called it's first witnesses. One of those, a Decatur man who was...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
wjbc.com
Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
Herald & Review
Jury acquits Decatur man of murder
DECATUR — A jury acquitted Talmel T. Wilson Jr. of murder Tuesday afternoon. The jurors had retired to consider their verdict at 11:12 a.m. in the shooting death of 28-year-old Suave Turner and were back in Macon County Circuit Court with their decision at 2:06 p.m. Judge Jeffrey Geisler...
wlds.com
Greene County Jail Inmate Hospitalized For Suicide Attempt Has Died
The Greene County Jail inmate who attempted suicide over a week ago has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says that 60 year old Kent P. Humphrey of Quincy, who was transported by EMS to St. John’s Hopsital in Springfield for injuries sustained in a suicide attempt on November 3rd died Saturday evening in the ICU.
Herald & Review
Decatur mom breaks down during trial of man accused of killing her son
DECATUR — An anguished Decatur mother fled from a courtroom in tears Monday as she watched the last moments of her murdered son’s life play out in a series of surveillance videos shown to jurors. Janet Hill was already weeping when the prosecution played a video showing her...
25newsnow.com
Available resources aim to prevent future domestic violence attacks like last week’s McLean County stabbing
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Bloomington man is in jail after police say he tried to kill his girlfriend last week. Chance Young, 19 admitted to police that he, ‘went crazy.’”. The 19-year-old has a history of psychosis, other mental health issues and drug use. A...
Herald & Review
Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal
DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
newschannel20.com
Driver arrested for DUI in Fox Bridge Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person has been arrested after a crash Sunday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Fox Bridge Road. Springfield Police say the driver involved in the single-vehicle crash was taken to Springfield Memorial Health. They were later arrested for driving under the influence. We'll...
State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
wlds.com
SJ-R: Auburn Man Was Stopped By Divernon Police Prior to Fatal I-55 Crash
The State Journal Register is reporting a new detail about a fatal car crash that killed a North Carolina woman on I-55 last week. 44 year old Shane Jason Woods, who faces formal charges possibly later this week in Sangamon County Court. 35 year old Lauren Wegner of Clayton, North...
Herald & Review
DUI driver denies ramming pickup that hit his car
DECATUR — When Decatur driver Demetric L. Deberry’s car was clipped in an accident by a pickup truck, prosecutors say it was Deberry who was deservedly arrested and later charged. Deberry is accused of pursuing the pickup truck and ramming it twice on the night of Oct. 22...
wmay.com
Report: Mountain Lion Captured In Springfield Faring Well At Sanctuary
And now an update on that mountain lion that made a lot of west-side Springfield residents nervous last month. The big cat had made its way to Central Illinois from Nebraska, where it had been tagged by researchers, allowing state conservation officials to track its movements. But when it settled in near homes and businesses in Springfield in late October, authorities tranquilized the mountain lion and moved it to a feline sanctuary in Indiana.
Decatur Police: Man crashes car after bullet grazing
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a two-vehicle crash on Monday night happened after one of the drivers involved was grazed by a bullet. There is no indication that the crash was caused by the shooting. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said a 22-year-old man was driving his car when he was grazed in the head. […]
Herald & Review
See Pearl Harbor sailor's funeral procession arrive at Effingham County cemetery
The funeral procession for U.S. Navy Machinist's Mate 1st Class Keith Tipsword, who was killed on Dec. 7, 1941 in the attack on Pearl Harbor, arrives on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Moccasin Cemetery in rural Beecher City. Tipsword''s remains were identified this summer by the U.S. military and returned home to his family for burial.
WAND TV
Champaign firefighters called out for house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
Herald & Review
Johns Hill closes early, remote learning on Wednesday
DECATUR — Johns Hill Magnet School has an issue with its heating system that is causing a sewer smell on the second and third floors. Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said parents may pick up their students at any time during the day, though middle school students on a field trip to Springfield will not return to the building until 1:30 p.m.
Herald & Review
City of Praise event urges Decatur-area men to invest time in kids
DECATUR – Shemuel Sanders and Antwane McClelland share a bond forged on experiences no parent wants to undergo: Both lost children to gun violence on the streets. Sanders' daughter died two years ago. McClelland has lost two sons in the last 13 months. “We want to see our youth...
newschannel20.com
Family displaced after Champaign house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A family has been displaced after a residential fire on Sunday. The Champaign Fire Department responded around 11 p.m. to the house fire in the 1400 Block of West Bradley Avenue. The first units on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the rear of...
