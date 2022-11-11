And now an update on that mountain lion that made a lot of west-side Springfield residents nervous last month. The big cat had made its way to Central Illinois from Nebraska, where it had been tagged by researchers, allowing state conservation officials to track its movements. But when it settled in near homes and businesses in Springfield in late October, authorities tranquilized the mountain lion and moved it to a feline sanctuary in Indiana.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO