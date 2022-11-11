ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Decatur man denies money order forgery

DECATUR — Prosecutors claim that, broke and in debt and about to be evicted, Decatur man Shaquille Perkins-Bailey came up with a fraud scheme to grow the value of six Post Office money orders by nearly 8,000%. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the money orders were valid,...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Jury acquits Decatur man of murder

DECATUR — A jury acquitted Talmel T. Wilson Jr. of murder Tuesday afternoon. The jurors had retired to consider their verdict at 11:12 a.m. in the shooting death of 28-year-old Suave Turner and were back in Macon County Circuit Court with their decision at 2:06 p.m. Judge Jeffrey Geisler...
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Greene County Jail Inmate Hospitalized For Suicide Attempt Has Died

The Greene County Jail inmate who attempted suicide over a week ago has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says that 60 year old Kent P. Humphrey of Quincy, who was transported by EMS to St. John’s Hopsital in Springfield for injuries sustained in a suicide attempt on November 3rd died Saturday evening in the ICU.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal

DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Driver arrested for DUI in Fox Bridge Road crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person has been arrested after a crash Sunday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Fox Bridge Road. Springfield Police say the driver involved in the single-vehicle crash was taken to Springfield Memorial Health. They were later arrested for driving under the influence. We'll...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
Herald & Review

DUI driver denies ramming pickup that hit his car

DECATUR — When Decatur driver Demetric L. Deberry’s car was clipped in an accident by a pickup truck, prosecutors say it was Deberry who was deservedly arrested and later charged. Deberry is accused of pursuing the pickup truck and ramming it twice on the night of Oct. 22...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Report: Mountain Lion Captured In Springfield Faring Well At Sanctuary

And now an update on that mountain lion that made a lot of west-side Springfield residents nervous last month. The big cat had made its way to Central Illinois from Nebraska, where it had been tagged by researchers, allowing state conservation officials to track its movements. But when it settled in near homes and businesses in Springfield in late October, authorities tranquilized the mountain lion and moved it to a feline sanctuary in Indiana.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Man crashes car after bullet grazing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a two-vehicle crash on Monday night happened after one of the drivers involved was grazed by a bullet. There is no indication that the crash was caused by the shooting. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said a 22-year-old man was driving his car when he was grazed in the head. […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Champaign firefighters called out for house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Johns Hill closes early, remote learning on Wednesday

DECATUR — Johns Hill Magnet School has an issue with its heating system that is causing a sewer smell on the second and third floors. Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said parents may pick up their students at any time during the day, though middle school students on a field trip to Springfield will not return to the building until 1:30 p.m.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

City of Praise event urges Decatur-area men to invest time in kids

DECATUR – Shemuel Sanders and Antwane McClelland share a bond forged on experiences no parent wants to undergo: Both lost children to gun violence on the streets. Sanders' daughter died two years ago. McClelland has lost two sons in the last 13 months. “We want to see our youth...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Family displaced after Champaign house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A family has been displaced after a residential fire on Sunday. The Champaign Fire Department responded around 11 p.m. to the house fire in the 1400 Block of West Bradley Avenue. The first units on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the rear of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy