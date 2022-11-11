Read full article on original website
Smiley69
4d ago
Need to spend millions on infrastructure before even thinking about sports. Im sure the residents of Jackson would rather have 💧 🚿 🚰
Related
Flowers challenges results of Congressional race
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Protesters were outside the Hinds County Commissioners’ office in downtown Jackson on Monday. They were concerned about the uncertified results from the midterm elections. Among those protesting was Brian Flowers, who lost to Congressman Bennie Thompson in the 2nd Congressional District race. “Who, if you can say who’s to blame at […]
WLBT
Things To Know Tuesday, November 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A group of pro-life doctors fears Mississippi’s abortion ban may not...
NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
WLBT
Pro-life doctors fear Mississippi abortion ban may not be valid yet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of pro-life doctors fears Mississippi’s abortion ban may not be valid just yet. The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) filed a lawsuit Monday in hopes of making sure it is. MJI is the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy and is...
WAPT
Jackson mayor breaks down what it will take to fix city's water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Fixing the Jackson water crisis is costing taxpayers millions of dollars. "In the tens of millions, as opposed to the hundreds, at this time," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said was his best estimate in the short-term to fix the city's crippled water system. "The need for...
WAPT
Grandparent carjacked while dropping student off at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. — A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday while dropping a student off at Cardozo Middle School. The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at the school on McDowell Road Extension. Jackson Public Schools officials said the suspect came from a wooded area east of the school. He...
Canton Public School District celebrates “A” rating
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – After years of hard work, school officials in Canton are celebrating a remarkable achievement. The Canton Public School District (CPSD) earned “A” ratings from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). An amazing achievement, working their way up from a “D” rating years ago, and it shows. “We have grown tremendously. In […]
MDHS provides assistance to households affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In September 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) issued $2,037,000 in supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to more than 1,600 households in Hinds County. These households previously received LIHEAP benefits from January 1 through August 30, 2022. MDHS officials said supplemental payments were intended to benefit […]
WLBT
Funeral, graveside services Monday for longtime Hinds County circuit clerk
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral services have been set for Barbara Dunn, the longtime circuit clerk for Hinds County. Funeral services are Monday, November 14 at 11 a.m., at St. Columb’s Episcopal Church in Ridgeland. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Lakewood South Cemetery at 430 McCluer Rd., Jackson, according to the Wright & Ferguson website.
WLBT
EPA leader making third trip to Jackson in response to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is slated to make another stop in the capital city, and again his visit will be focused on Jackson water. Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan is on tap to meet with local officials involved in the response to Jackson’s...
WLBT
Temporary water operators to earn $160 an hour in compensation, travel expenses, benefits city officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants will be compensated at a rate of $160 an hour, according to city council documents. Last week, the council approved a contract with WaterTalent LLC to provide temporary staffing for...
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
WLBT
JPS grandparent carjacked while dropping child off at school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police, Hinds County deputies, and campus enforcement at Jackson Public Schools are working together to solve a carjacking at Cardozo Middle School. It happened at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. While a grandparent was dropping their child off at school, a suspect reportedly came running from the...
WLBT
Jackson Code Enforcement launches website to get rid of blighted properties
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s Code Enforcement Department said enough is enough when it comes to eyesores in the capital city. “If I was a citizen, I would love that I can take charge of my own neighborhood and I can see what’s going on in my neighborhood,” Robert Brunson, Community Improvement Supervisor with the city, said.
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, November 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins is preparing to take the stage...
WLBT
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. Eric Childres and his two sons are collecting cases of water to help Jackson residents. They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations. So far, they’ve received more than 100 cases of water.
Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
wcbi.com
J5 PPP scam trial rescheduled until January; both men ask for dismissal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial for two Columbus men accused in a PPP loan scam was rescheduled and they have asked for the indictment to be dismissed. Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson were both indicted by a federal grand jury. Both men were charged with one count of...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
