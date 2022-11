LAS VEGAS (WISH) — After five straight days of questions, criticism and controversy, Jeff Saturday led the Indianapolis Colts to a massive 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders — Saturday’s first as a head coach in the NFL. Colts owner Jim Irsay took a lot of heat for his unprecedented move hiring his former Pro Bowl center who had never coached past the high school level. He had nothing but praise for Saturday after Sunday’s game.

