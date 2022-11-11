Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday
Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Prevention
Jane Fonda, 84, Gives Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Not Going to Stop Me’
Jane Fonda offered fans a health update after her lymphoma diagnosis. In a blog post, she said she is filled with “hope and inspiration” and that “lymphoma is not going to stop me.”. The actress was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September. Jane Fonda isn’t letting...
TODAY.com
Jane Fonda on being aware of the time she has left: 'I'm not afraid of going'
She’s a two-time Academy Award-winning film star, an outspoken activist, a veteran fitness guru and an all-around icon — and at 84, Jane Fonda believes her days of accepting accolades and championing causes will be coming to an end “sooner rather than later.”. During a recent interview...
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
Jane Fonda opens up about her mortality: ‘I’m not afraid of going’
Actress, activist, and fitness icon Jane Fonda is opening up about her mortality, sharing that she is ‘not afraid of going.’ While she says that she is not eager for it to happen any time soon, she is ‘ready. I’ve had a great life.’
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Garner Getting Married? Ben Affleck’s Ex-wife Said She Had ‘Wedding for Myself'
Jennifer Garner celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in April. According to Ben Affleck's ex-wife, she had a wedding for herself. The Miracles from Heavens star never made any comment about her ex-husband Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Garner. However, she mentioned her own wedding instead, but it's not what you think.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Bindi Irwin issues an emotional response after a 'massive tragedy': 'Sending love, light and hope'
The Irwin clan is famous for their animal loving ways and are known around the world as 'Wildlife Warriors'. And Bindi Irwin was quick to respond to an American farm owner's plea for help after she lost 99% of her birds to avian influenza. Taylor Blake, also known as Eco...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Popculture
Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows With Sexy 'Toy Story' Halloween Costume
Kendall Jenner put a mature spin on a children's move character for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl doll included in the Toy Story franchise starting with Toy Story 2. However, Jenner's take on the costume was much more risque than anything Disney and Pixar would approve.
Coco Austin Is With Daughter Chanel 'All Day' — So We Totally Get Why She and Ice-T Don't Want More Kids
Coco Austin is done having kids. She is mom to the beautiful Chanel Nicole Marrow, 6, with husband Ice-T, and she is perfectly happy with that. To each mom their own, but as someone with three kids myself, I wonder how she’s so sure (won’t she miss out on all that lovely sibling love?). But her reason is actually super relatable. While dressed up in sexy vampire costumes at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party, the actor and model told Us Weekly, “Nah. We’re one and done. One and done,” about the possibility of more kids. Ice-T added that Coco originally...
Jennifer Aniston Mourns Dad John Aniston’s Death in Touching Tribute
Jennifer Aniston revealed on Instagram that her dad, actor John Aniston, passed away on Friday, November 11. He was 89 years old. Jennifer shared a series of touching photos of her dad, whose long-running role on Days of Our Lives earned him a Daytime Emmy acting nomination and a lifetime achievement award, with a sweet caption.
Comments / 0