Hot Chicken Takeover has arrived in Lewis Center

The dining scene in southern Delaware County just got hotter.

Hot Chicken Takeover, a locally founded, fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, opened Nov. 10 at 8715 Owenfield Drive, near Home Depot.

This new location, which is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, is the chain’s sixth in Ohio.

“Our fans love the personal experience and Ohio hospitality at Hot Chicken Takeover, which complements the quality of our food,” said area leader Dana Cusick. “Lewis Center is the perfect spot for convenient dine-in, drive-thru or delivery and gives Hot Chicken Takeover many opportunities to immerse within the community. We’re eager to bring HCT to this neighborhood.”

Operations director Brian Dudley added, “The community has really welcomed us. They’re telling us they’re glad to have a new option that’s not currently in the area.”

Hot Chicken Takeover serves chicken entrees, sandwiches, wings and drums that take 15 preparation hours from brine to plate, according to the chain. Gluten-free and vegan options also are available, along with sides including mac and cheese, slaw and Miss B’s banana pudding.

A new menu item, fried pickles, has been added at the Lewis Center location only. Dudley said it’s long been a popular customer request.

Chris Martin, general manager of the Lewis Center location, developed the fried pickles recipe.

“I’ve just been tinkering with it, getting feedback from employees. Over time, we perfected it,” Martin said. “It’s gotten great feedback so far. I love working for a place that gives its people these kinds of opportunities to develop new tastes.”

The restaurant crew at Lewis Center is wearing uniforms inspired by the colors of the neighboring Olentangy Schools, according to spokesperson Madilyn Wojtowicz. And Lewis Center-specific HCT merchandise, like T-shirts, also are available.

Reaction on social media favors the opening.

"That is awesome!!!" said Chris Kousagan.

"Awesome news! Welcome to LC!" Holly Bechtel Varian added.

Others commented that they want a restaurant in their town.

"What about the Grove City area," Mickey Ewing wrote.

"Come out to Newark or Heath," Amanda Goetz added, along with three prayer-hands emojis.

Drive-thru service is expected to be added to the Lewis Center location in the coming weeks.

For more information, go to hotchickentakeover.com.

