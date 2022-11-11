BHS swimmers slice through pool to rule in multi-school duel

A good chunk of the water in the Adams Pool remained suspended in mid-air during a non-stop watery stampede of swimmers at the Bartlesville High School meet.

The host Bruins and Lady Bruins defeated all their challengers in a field that included Wesleyan Christian School, home school competitors, Fort Gibson and Bishop Kelley.

Bartlesville’s Emma Howze excited the home crowd by winning two girls events — the 200 yard individual medley and 500 freestyle.

Cara Moore recorded Bartlesville’s other girls individual title by finishing first in the 100 breaststroke.

On the boys side, Bartlesville’s Griffin Craig won the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Cody Lay triumphed in the 100 butterfly.

Chad Englehart coaches the Bartlesville teams.

Following are Bartlesville High top six finishes, plus some of the highlights for Wesleyan Christian and local home schoolers.

—

Girls 200 medley relay

1 -- Bartlesville B (Howze, Moore, Droege, Stapleton), 2:01.5

2 -- Bartlesville A (Talbot, Williams, Patzkowski, Vilardo), 2:01.88

-

Boys 200 medley relay

1 -- Bartlesville A (Craig, Olsen, Moore, Lay), 1:43.81

4 -- Bartlesville B (Lieft, Ghonasgi, Bottorff, Munn), 2:04.97

-

Girls 200 free relay

1 -- Bartlesville A (Roper, Patzkowski, Moore, Droege), 1:49.11

2 -- Bartlesville B (Taylor, Richards, Burke, Stapleton), 1:49.96

-

Boys 200 free relay

2 -- Bartlesville A (Olsen, Salem, Peterson, Ghonasgi), 1:43.93

-

Girls 400 free relay

1 -- Bartlesville A (Taylor, Roper, Howze, Williams), 3:55.91

2 -- Bartlesville B (Richards, Burke, Talbot, Vilardo), 3:57.43

-

Boys 400 free relay

1 -- Bartlesville A (Craig, Peterson, Moore, Lay), 3:30.13

5 -- Bartlesville B (Lief, Munn, Bottorff, Salem), 4:14.87

-

BHS girls champions

Emma Howze, 200 I.M. (2:16.81) and 500 free (5:22.42); Cara Moore, 100 breast (1:15.35)

-

BHS girls 2nd places

Annabelle Droege, 200 I.M. (2:19.41) and 100 fly (1:05.85); Calli Richards, 200 free (4:47.25); Ashlynn Taylor, 100 free (:58.45); Julie Vilardo, 500 free (5:46.44); Lily Talbot, 100 back (1:08.65); Regan Patzkowski, 100 breast (1:15.53)

-

BHS girls 3rd places

Gabrielle Burke, 200 free (5:14.3); Lily Talbot, 200 I.M. (2:24.74); Calli Richards, 50 free (:27.06); Regan Patzkowski, 100 free (:58.69); Addison Williams, 100 back (1:09.5)

-

BHS girls 4th places

Erin Roper, 200 free (5:35.94) and 100 fly (1:08.12); Cara Moore, 50 free (:28.06); Julie Vilardo, 100 back (1:13.09)

-

BHS girls 5th places

Ashlynn Taylor, 200 free (5:53.56); Macie Stapleton, 200 I.M. (2:27.8); Gabrielle Burke, 50 free (1:08.26); Addison Williams, 100 free (1:01.51)

-

BHS boys championsGriffin Craig, 500 free (4:47.25) and 100 back (:53.67); Cody Lay, 100 fly (:57.73);

-

BHS boys 2nd places

Jarrett Moore, 500 free (5:14.3) and 100 back (1:00.32); Ethan Peterson, 200 free (2:00.69) and 100 free (:55.75); Cody Lay, 200 I.M. (2:06.96);

-

BHS boys 3rd places

Luke Olsen, 200 I.M. (2:11.09) and 100 breast (1:06.39)

-

BHS boys 4th places

Om Ghonasgi, 100 fly (1:07.46)

-

BHS boys 5th places

Kale Bottorff, 500 free (6:21.07); Travis Lief, 100 back (1:09.79); Om Ghonasgi, 100 breast (1:12.82)

—

Wesleyan Christian School

Sam Conrad bolted to first place in the boys’ 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Anna Wells claimed third place in the girls 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

—

Home school

Tristin Weaver powered to first place in the girls 50 freestyle and the girls 100 freestyle. Addison Howze finished in front of the field in the girls 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Camden McDonald finished fourth in the boys 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 breaststroke.