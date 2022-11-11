‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: How to Watch & Stream the Hit Series for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Yellowstone is back! Season five of the hit series about the Duttons — a fictitious (and dysfunctional) family who owns and operates the largest cattle ranch in the country — premieres on the Paramount Network on Sunday (Nov. 13) at 8 p.m. ET.

In the two-hour premiere episode, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) gets sworn in as governor of Montana and settles into his new position — and of course, there’s drama involved. Costner stars in the series alongside Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Wes Bentley. Country star Laney Wilson will appear in the new season .

Read on for details on how to watch and stream season five of Yellowstone , and binge previous seasons.

How to Watch Yellowstone Season 5 From Anywhere

Yellowstone season five will premiere exclusively on the Paramount Network on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. If you have cable , satellite or live television through Verizon Fios , T-Mobile and other platforms, check with your provider for channel information or details on how to watch and stream the show from your TV, computer, smart phone and other devices.

Those who don’t have cable can stream Yellowstone with a free trial from platforms such as Fubo TV , Direct TV , Vidgo , YouTube TV and Philo . And if you don’t mind paying up front, Sling TV is just $20 for the first month.

Amazon Prime members can pre-order Yellowstone season five on Prime Video by clicking here . The first episode of the new season will be available on Sunday (Nov. 13).

Want to catch up on older episodes? Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock and Paramount+ at no extra charge to subscribers (stream from outside of the U.S. with Express VPN ). Fans who don’t mind paying per episode or per season can purchase Yellowstone on Google Play , Prime Video , iTunes and Vudu .

Watch the trailer for Yellowstone season five below.