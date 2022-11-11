Leaves in the yard can be a pain. While some are content to leave them there, others want to clean them up and either put them in a compose pile or just get rid of them. No matter what camp you fall into, the Sun Joe 24V cordless jet blower kit will make cleanup a breeze. Using no gas or oil, it’s powered by a 24V battery and delivers winds up to 100 MPH and as much as 280 CFM of airflow, all for just $35. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

13 HOURS AGO