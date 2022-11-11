Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Amazon takes heat for selling devices to hot-rod electric bikes for more speed
It’s a tale as old as time, humans finding ways to boost the speed of their rides. Cars get chipped. Motorcycles get aftermarket sprockets. Hell, back in the day horses probably got fed “the good carrots.” Now one of the latest forms of speed hacking has targeted electric bikes, and Amazon is getting raked over the coals for helping provide the goods to illegally hot-rod those e-bikes.
Early Black Friday deal sees the outstanding LG C2 OLED TV at its lowest ever price
Act fast, grab a massive 55-inch or 65-inch LG C2 OLED, and save yourself some cash with huge reductions currently available on Amazon.
electrek.co
Save over $300 on an INFINITY 1500 power station during Growatt’s Black Friday sale
Energy solutions specialist Growatt is back with another amazing deal you’re not going to want to miss out on. Just months after launching its latest top-of-the-line portable power station – the INFINITY 1500 – Growatt is offering Black Friday sale pricing up to $350 off. Not sold yet? Check out what the INFINITY 1500 has to offer for all your portable energy needs, but act quick!
Shop Tractor Supply’s Early Bird Black Friday Discounts for 2022
Black Friday doesn’t only apply to brick and mortar stores anymore—hundreds of retailers are bringing their sales online. What once was a single-day shopping event has turned into a month-long buying extravaganza, with more and more stores offering markdowns to suit everyone from DIY enthusiasts to homesteaders. Tractor...
electrek.co
Sun Joe’s 24V cordless blower kit makes leaf cleanup easy at $35 in New Green Deals
Leaves in the yard can be a pain. While some are content to leave them there, others want to clean them up and either put them in a compose pile or just get rid of them. No matter what camp you fall into, the Sun Joe 24V cordless jet blower kit will make cleanup a breeze. Using no gas or oil, it’s powered by a 24V battery and delivers winds up to 100 MPH and as much as 280 CFM of airflow, all for just $35. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
The world’s first CO2 battery for long-duration energy storage is headed to the US
Italian startup Energy Dome, maker of the world’s first CO2 battery, is officially entering the US market. Energy Dome’s battery uses carbon dioxide to store energy from wind and solar on the grid. World’s first CO2 battery. Energy Dome announced earlier this month that it has been...
insideevs.com
Radar RD6 RWD Electric Pickup Launches With Sub-$25,000 Base Price
Following a preview in July this year, the Radar Auto RD6 electric pickup from Geely Group has officially gone on sale in China with a starting price of RMB 178,800, the equivalent of just $24,600. Chinese customers can now preorder the Radar Auto brand's first model as production of the...
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Thousands Of Cars Damaged By Hurricane Ian Are Up For Auction At Bargain Prices
What if we told you that you could buy a 2021 Ferrari Roma for $17,200, a 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn for $10,200, or a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo for $7,300? Believe it or not, those are all the current bids for these exotics on Copart. The low prices are due to the fact that these are all flood-damaged cars in Florida, having borne the brunt of Hurricane Ian.
Gold Soon Could Skyrocket Higher: 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Wall Street Loves
With inflation still well above the Federal Reserve target of 2%, continued demand from central banks and worried investors could drive gold prices much higher. These six top stocks are rated Buy and come with dependable (and in some cases big) dividends.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Gorgeous 65-inch Sony Bravia A95K OLED TV drops to its best price ever after getting a 25% rebate on Amazon
Affluent TV buyers who don't want to make any compromises in terms of image quality can now order one of Sony's very best OLED TVs, the 65-inch Bravia XR A95K, for the most enticing sale price on Amazon since its release earlier this year. Thanks to their perfect black levels...
Moment Nasa successfully launches Artemis I mission into space after months of delays
Nasa has successfully launched its Artemis I mission into space on the third attempt after technical issues led to months of delay.This video shows the spacecraft, which will take a trip around the Moon, finally blasting off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.It was originally due to launch in August, but poor weather conditions and gas leaks caused repeated delays.Now that the most powerful rocket in history has lifted off, Nasa says it will pave the way forward for human exploration on the Moon and Mars.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch moment Trump launches 2024 presidential campaignMoment divers find Challenger shuttle wreckage 37 years after Nasa tragedyNasa finds largest meteor impact crater on Mars since beginning of planet exploration
electrek.co
Panasonic secures massive high-nickel cathode deal with Tesla co-founder’s Redwood
Redwood Materials, a company founded by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, announced that it will supply high-nickel cathode material for battery cell production in Panasonic’s new Kansas plant. The company believes that this will be the first time cathode material will be produced in North America at “Gigafactory scale”....
electrek.co
Volvo debuts first electric trucks made with ‘fossil-free steel,’ up to 90% recyclable
Volvo Trucks is taking sustainability to the next level with its fully electric commercial trucks. The Swedish truck manufacturer announced that its heavy-duty EV trucks will now feature fossil-free steel. The transportation sector leads fossil fuel consumption and is the second-largest contributor to toxic CO2 emissions globally. Volvo Trucks is...
Martin Lewis shares Christmas shopping tips and savings hacks for festive season
Martin Lewis has shared a number of “Christmas shopping quickies” and hacks to save money this festive season.The MoneySavingExpert listed a number of good price comparison websites on his ITV show this week, as well as one that tracks items with free delivery on Amazon.Lewis also suggested savvy shoppers should “haggle” with online outlets and their chatbots, explaining that discounts can sometimes be gained that way.He also shared a trick that involves abandoning your online basket with an item in it and “walking away for a couple of days”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Amazon releases its 2022 Christmas advertMartin Lewis shares checklist on how to cut your energy usage at homeMartin Lewis offers ‘no-brainer’ tip on how Brits can save £100 on heating bill
electrek.co
Largest bus dealer in the US tackling the transportation crisis with custom Ford E-Transit EVs
The largest bus and transport services vehicle dealer in the US, Creative Bus Sales, is teaming up with Forest River Bus to meet the surging demand for zero-emission paratransit electric vans. Creative Bus Sales says it will have 1,000 Ford E-Transit EVs customized by Forest river available by the end of 2022.
globalspec.com
Diesel engines modified to accept hydrogen
The dual-fuel system features independent control of hydrogen direct injection timing, as well as diesel injection timing, enabling full control of combustion modes. Source: Sanghoon Kook et al. Diesel engines deployed in trucks and power equipment in the transportation, agriculture and mining sectors can be retrofitted to hydrogen-diesel hybrid engines...
Best cheap Dolby Atmos soundbars in 2022
Dolby Atmos usually requires expensive drivers or discrete speakers to achieve a 3D sphere of sound. But a handful of soundbars now offer Dolby Atmos while still costing less than $500.
Artemis launch - live: Nasa to try and launch its beleaguered Moon rocket once again
Nasa has finally launched its troubled Moon rocket.The Artemis mission was originally due to launch in August, but ran into a series of issues including bad weather and gas leaks that forced it to be repeatedly delayed.But the space agency was finally successful in a new launch window, in the early hours of the morning local eastern time.If successful, the spacecraft will take off from Florida and head for a trip around the Moon, before coming back down to Earth.As it does so, it will test the equipment that Nasa hopes will one day take humanity back to the Moon – with a view to using it that as one step on the way to Mars.
Comments / 0