Since its launch, the Ford Bronco has quickly become one of the most popular vehicles on the market to modify – as well as one of the most heavily supported vehicles when it comes to aftermarket and OEM offerings in that regard. Most recently, the rugged SUV has gained upgrades like a Ford Performance two-inch lift kit, a Roush axle-back exhaust system, and a Roush air induction system. Those seeking to extract more performance from their Ford Bronco can also purchase calibrations for the SUV from Ford Performance for both the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, and now, Roush has released its own 2.7L V6 Performance Pac Level 1 kit.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO