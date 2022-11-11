Jordan Spieth is the celebrity picker on ESPN College GameDay for Texas football vs. TCU

With "College GameDay" heading to Austin for a second time in 2022 for No. 18 Texas football vs. No. 4 TCU this weekend, it chose Jordan Spieth as this week's celebrity guest picker.

ESPN's "College GameDay" airs every Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on ESPN and ESPNU. The pregame show was previously in Austin for Texas-Alabama on Sept. 10, when the Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns.

Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell served as the guest picker during the show's first trip to Austin this season.

Who is the ESPN College GameDay celebrity picker? Jordan Spieth

Spieth, a former member of the Texas men's golf team, is a professional golfer on the PGA Tour, a three-time major winner and the 2015 FedEx Cup champion. The Longhorn alum from Dallas is a former world No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Spieth's first major win came in the 2015 Masters Tournament, where he shot a 270 (-18), tying the 72-hole record set by Tiger Woods in 1997.

During a brief college stint in Austin, Spieth compiled quite the list of accomplishments. He was the Big 12 Conference player of the year and an All-American as a freshman, when he helped the Longhorns win the 2012 NCAA Championship.

Spieth turned professional at 19 years old midway through his sophomore year in 2013.

Who did Jordan Spieth choose to win Texas football vs. TCU on ESPN College GameDay?

Spieth chose ...

