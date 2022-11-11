ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Jordan Spieth is the celebrity picker on ESPN College GameDay for Texas football vs. TCU

By Robb Hibbard and Robert Read, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

With "College GameDay" heading to Austin for a second time in 2022 for No. 18 Texas football vs. No. 4 TCU this weekend, it chose Jordan Spieth as this week's celebrity guest picker.

ESPN's "College GameDay" airs every Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on ESPN and ESPNU. The pregame show was previously in Austin for Texas-Alabama on Sept. 10, when the Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns.

Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell served as the guest picker during the show's first trip to Austin this season.

More: Bohls: Thank you for your service, Nate Boyer — and for your movie, too

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42f9Ex_0j7hLtOr00

Who is the ESPN College GameDay celebrity picker? Jordan Spieth

Spieth, a former member of the Texas men's golf team, is a professional golfer on the PGA Tour, a three-time major winner and the 2015 FedEx Cup champion. The Longhorn alum from Dallas is a former world No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Spieth's first major win came in the 2015 Masters Tournament, where he shot a 270 (-18), tying the 72-hole record set by Tiger Woods in 1997.

During a brief college stint in Austin, Spieth compiled quite the list of accomplishments. He was the Big 12 Conference player of the year and an All-American as a freshman, when he helped the Longhorns win the 2012 NCAA Championship.

More: Golden: After breakthrough road win, Texas now aims higher vs. No. 4 TCU

Spieth turned professional at 19 years old midway through his sophomore year in 2013.

Who did Jordan Spieth choose to win Texas football vs. TCU on ESPN College GameDay?

Spieth chose ...

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Jordan Spieth is the celebrity picker on ESPN College GameDay for Texas football vs. TCU

Austin American-Statesman

