Batavia Downs makes $7,500 donation to Make-A-Wish
This past summer, concert attendees at Batavia Downs could rent a chair for their show — with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish. Batavia Downs presented Make-A-Wish with a $7,500 check Monday. The money will be used to grant wishes for children dealing with critical illnesses. "It really takes a community to...
wnynewsnow.com
Local Infant Who Faced A Rare Disease Has Passed Away
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A local infant, who’s story rallied our community’s support after she was diagnosed with a very rare genetic disease, has passed away. After suffering her first seizure earlier this year, baby Scarlett Bush was diagnosed with Zellweger syndrome, known as ZS, a genetic disorder found in newborns that severely impacts her nerves and metabolism.
wutv29.com
Methadone clinic shooting raises concerns over addiction treatment in neighborhoods
BUFFALO, N.Y. --Thursday's shooting and alleged attempted robbery at the Alba de Vida drug addiction treatment clinic on Virginia Avenue is just what many residents long feared. “You're helping to support and treat substance abuse users, but you are not addressing the drug dealing and the ramifications that come along...
A neighborhood fights to prevent a methadone clinic from opening nearby.
Plans to open a methadone clinic in Buffalo include busing hundreds in from Cattaraugus County. Neighbors say they are concerned for their safety.
Need A Turkey? Sign Up Now To Get One For Free Tomorrow In Buffalo
Do you need a turkey for Thanksgiving? You can sign up for one FREE tomorrow, but only about 100 slots are left. The William-Emslie YMCA will be giving away turkeys tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:30 pm. Join the William-Emslie Family YMCA for a very special Thanksgiving...
erienewsnow.com
Response Times At UPMC Chautauqua Hospital Delayed Due To Flood Of Patients
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Response times at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital’s emergency department is delayed, due to a flood of RSV cases and other illnesses. The Falconer Fire Department issued a warning to community members about long delays in care on Monday. This doesn’t mean incoming patients...
thestylus.org
Mold exposure in Briggs: Two students sent to ER
COVID-19 isn’t the only thing SUNY Brockport students have to worry about this semester. Mold was discovered in several areas of a suite in Briggs Hall after two students were admitted to the emergency room (ER) for the same respiratory infection. One of their suitemates, SUNY Brockport sophomore Brett...
Group gives away hundreds of turkeys, bags of produce
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in Buffalo got some help ahead of Thanksgiving. MMB Realty Group spent Saturday morning handing out hundreds of turkeys, and bags of produce, to anyone who stopped by the Canisius College parking lot. Organizers say the idea started when they were looking for a big...
Important Message Ahead For Buffalo First Big Snowfall
This is an opinion piece. It seems like any time the weather becomes frightful, it makes people everywhere become rather…spiteful. When Vaughn Monroe first recorded the song, “Let It Snow!” It became obvious that all of the lyrics are embracing the bad weather for what it is, and making the most out of a snowy day, rather than complaining about it and becoming a bitter Scrooge until it melts.
Missing, vulnerable man located
An 87-year-old man was reported missing Monday but has since been found according to Amherst police.
wnypapers.com
Erie County Medical Center named in nation's Top 100 Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery
ECMC again recognized as among top 5% in US for overall Orthopedic Services, according to Healthgrades. Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) Corp. recently announced it is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, a leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients.
wutv29.com
BPS data shows extremely low math, English proficiency levels
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The learning gap in post-pandemic education continues to produce alarming data. State assessment results show that only 15% of Buffalo students in grades 3-8 are proficient in math, and only 24% are proficient in English language arts. Data from Buffalo Public Schools shows the percentage of students...
WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
Feet of snow to bury Buffalo as potentially historic lake-effect event looms
A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of western New York ahead of a long-duration lake-effect snow event that could produce potentially record-setting amounts of 3 to 6 feet. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the fiercest lake-effect snow event yet this season — and potentially in years — will...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Relax and Unwind this Winter at This Salt Cave Destination Hiding in Hamburg
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The holidays are officially upon us here in Western New York. Cue the added stress and hectic hustle and bustle that often comes with the end of the year. If...
Erie County says be prepared for a significant snowstorm
Erie County leaders warn a significant storm is scheduled to hit northern Erie County and wants motorists, residents and everyone to prepare.
Local Western New York TV Reporter Named Miss Buffalo
A familiar face here in Western New York will now represent the City of Buffalo in the Miss New York pageant. Over the weekend, morning news and traffic reporter Chelsea Lovell who works for WIVB Channel 4 recently was named Miss Buffalo. Lovell, who grew up in Queens, New York...
Buffalo Among Top Cities With Worst Rat Problems In America
Unfortunately, Buffalo has landed on the list of cities in the United States with the worst rat problems. I guess we're amongst good company since three other cities in New York State made the list also. Orkin pest control released its 2022 list of the 50 cities in America with...
Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter, killed bicyclist while high
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of driving while ability impaired by a drug.
North Tonawanda woman accused of driving while intoxicated & hitting pedestrian
A North Tonawanda woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting a pedestrian in Niagara Falls.
