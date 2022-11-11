ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Batavia Downs makes $7,500 donation to Make-A-Wish

This past summer, concert attendees at Batavia Downs could rent a chair for their show — with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish. Batavia Downs presented Make-A-Wish with a $7,500 check Monday. The money will be used to grant wishes for children dealing with critical illnesses. "It really takes a community to...
BATAVIA, NY
Local Infant Who Faced A Rare Disease Has Passed Away

FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A local infant, who’s story rallied our community’s support after she was diagnosed with a very rare genetic disease, has passed away. After suffering her first seizure earlier this year, baby Scarlett Bush was diagnosed with Zellweger syndrome, known as ZS, a genetic disorder found in newborns that severely impacts her nerves and metabolism.
FALCONER, NY
Mold exposure in Briggs: Two students sent to ER

COVID-19 isn’t the only thing SUNY Brockport students have to worry about this semester. Mold was discovered in several areas of a suite in Briggs Hall after two students were admitted to the emergency room (ER) for the same respiratory infection. One of their suitemates, SUNY Brockport sophomore Brett...
BROCKPORT, NY
Group gives away hundreds of turkeys, bags of produce

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in Buffalo got some help ahead of Thanksgiving. MMB Realty Group spent Saturday morning handing out hundreds of turkeys, and bags of produce, to anyone who stopped by the Canisius College parking lot. Organizers say the idea started when they were looking for a big...
BUFFALO, NY
Important Message Ahead For Buffalo First Big Snowfall

This is an opinion piece. It seems like any time the weather becomes frightful, it makes people everywhere become rather…spiteful. When Vaughn Monroe first recorded the song, “Let It Snow!” It became obvious that all of the lyrics are embracing the bad weather for what it is, and making the most out of a snowy day, rather than complaining about it and becoming a bitter Scrooge until it melts.
BUFFALO, NY
Erie County Medical Center named in nation's Top 100 Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery

ECMC again recognized as among top 5% in US for overall Orthopedic Services, according to Healthgrades. Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) Corp. recently announced it is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, a leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients.
BPS data shows extremely low math, English proficiency levels

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The learning gap in post-pandemic education continues to produce alarming data. State assessment results show that only 15% of Buffalo students in grades 3-8 are proficient in math, and only 24% are proficient in English language arts. Data from Buffalo Public Schools shows the percentage of students...
BUFFALO, NY
WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY

