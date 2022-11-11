Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul to pump $10 million into Buffalo downtown revitalization
BUFFALO, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in Buffalo at the Matt Urban Center in Buffalo to announce a $10 million revitalization for downtown Buffalo. She announced 11 projects in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood as part of her ongoing efforts to revitalize the Western NY economy. Some of those projects...
Fatal fire in Wyoming County under investigation
Gainesville, N.Y. — A man is dead following a fire Monday morning in Wyoming County. Crews responded just before 7 a.m. to Dutton Road in Gainesville, where a house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters said two floors collapsed and they were unable to get inside the home at...
Six months later, family and friends of Tops shooting victims say more work is needed
BUFFALO, N.Y. – It’s been six months since a gunman opened fire at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue, killing ten Black people, and injuring three others. Family and friends of the victims of the May 14th mass shooting are still struggling to find meaning in the tragedy that changed their lives and the community forever.
Broadway-Filmore District gets major investment from state
"Today, I'm proud to announce that we're investing in eleven transformative projects to revitalize this downtown area," said Hochul. One week after making history as the first woman elected Governor of New York State, Western New York native Kathy Hochul returned to Buffalo to announce major funding for the city's historic Broadway Fillmore District.
FBI offers reward for suspects in arson at WNY pro-life pregnancy center
Buffalo, N.Y. — The FBI is asking the public to help identify two people believed to be responsible for an arson fire at a pro-life pregnancy center in Erie County. According to the FBI, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst around 2:45 a.m. June 7.
