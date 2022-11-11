Read full article on original website
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
LIVE MARKETS-First the downshift, then the pause, then the pivot, then the party
Dollar down; gold edges lower; crude, bitcoin gain. Nov 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. FIRST THE DOWNSHIFT, THEN THE PAUSE, THEN THE PIVOT, THEN THE PARTY (1140 EST/1640 GMT) The...
Four Aussie stocks to look at in the next decade
Generally, investors put their money in stocks with the objective of securing financial future as they think stocks offer a way to earn returns on investment. But not all stocks guarantee that you will improve your situation. Therefore, a lot of time and research is required to determine where you can put your money.
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation...
Shares sobered by Fed warning, China acts on property
SYDNEY/LONDON (Reuters) - Share markets continued last week's rally in more modest fashion on Monday after a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on aid for the country's property sector. A modest miss on U.S. inflation was enough...
Kalkine: Why are ASX-listed Nearmap, Elders and Flight Centre shares crashing today?
The S&P/ASX200 was gaining 21.20 points or 0.30% to 7,179.20 as of 14 Nov, 10:26 am AEDT. The top performing stocks: Fortescue Metals up 7.55% and Champion Iron up 7.12%. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. Flight Centre has started the new fiscal year with solid momentum, following the positive finish to FY22. Elders plans for 100% renewable electricity in all Australian sites by 2025. On 4 May 2021 EagleView filed a complaint against a U.S. subsidiary of Nearmap, Nearmap US. Nearmap will file its opposition to the EagleView Motion on or before 23 November 2022. Nearmap expects to add net incremental ACV of between $12.8m and $17.4m during 1H FY23.
Vyant Bio Inc <VYNT.O>: Losses of 59 cents announced for third quarter
15 November 2022 03:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Vyant Bio Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -59 cents per share, 16 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -75 cents. Losses of -70 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $152.00 thousand, which is higher than the estimated $70.5 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $152 thousand from $1.51 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.75 -1.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.80 -1.60 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.80 -0.20 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.75 -0.75 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 15 at 03:55 p.m.
Kalkine: Should you explore these ASX-listed dividend-paying stocks today?
The S&P/ASX200 was dropping 20.00 points or 0.28% to 7,126.30 as of 15 Nov, 10:23 am AEDT. The bottom performing stocks: Core Lithium down 4.02% and Allkem, down 3.87%. 8 of 11 sectors were higher over the last week. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. United Malt (ASX: UMG) announced its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022. Life360 (ASX: 360) reported unaudited financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022. Sunland Group (ASX: SDG) declared a special dividend of 60cps.
S&P 500 falls as investors gauge Fed's policy path
(Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell on Monday, with declines in real estate and financial shares, as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled that...
Life360 (ASX:360) share price drops despite 92% rise in revenue
Life360 delivered a 92% rise in consolidated revenue during the third quarter of FY22. The EBITDA loss increased during the quarter to AU$9.4 million from AU$3.7 million over a year. For calendar year 2022, the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA loss of AU$37–41 million. San Francisco-based software and...
Kalkine: FTX sends ripple effects throughout industry
Several exchanges, including Binance, have promised to publish proof they have sufficient reserves to match their exposure to customers. Last week’s sudden collapse of FTX exchange – headed by Samuel Bankman-Fried – has sent shock waves through the industry and has been described as the worst thing to happen to crypto in its history.
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
ASX 200 rises at open; Fortescue, Champion Iron up over 8%
Australian shares opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 25.20 points, or 0.35%, to 7,183.20. On Friday, the benchmark index closed 2.8% higher at 7,158 points. Australian shares opened higher on Monday after Wall Street close din the green on Friday. The ASX 200...
Banking giants and New York Fed start 12-week digital dollar pilot
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global banking giants are starting a 12-week digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the participants announced on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Mastercard Inc and Wells Fargo & Co are among the financial companies participating in the experiment alongside the New York Fed's innovation center, they said in a statement. The project, which is called the regulated liability network, will be conducted in a test environment and use simulated data, the New York Fed said.
ASX 200 closes in red; healthcare leads gains, A-REIT falls
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed in the red today (November 15), losing 4.70 points or 0.066% to end at 7,141.60 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 2.63% but is down 4.07% for the last year to date. Healthcare was the biggest gainer, advancing 1.30%, followed...
Are Tether and USDT cryptocurrencies the same? | Kalkine Media
In the cryptoverse, Bitcoin is followed by Ether and Tether in terms of market cap. Tether, which has multiple stablecoin offerings, is largely understood as a US dollar-pegged cryptocurrency. A few experts have apprehensions regarding the reserves that Tether holds to back the tokens it issues in the market.
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
UPDATE 1-Fed's Barr: Concerned about blowback to financial system from crypto
(Adds written testimony, other comments) Nov 15 (Reuters) - Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top financial regulatory official, on Tuesday said he is concerned about risks from the non-bank sector, including cryptocurrencies, for which the U.S. central bank and other regulators have poor visibility. "We're concerned about the risks that...
What’s weighing on Nearmap’s (ASX:NEA) shares today?
Nearmap today shared that adverse impact of allegations by EagleView and Pictometry can lead to payment of damages or pause in selling certain products. The company expects to report AU$71 million to AU$76 million of cash balance in financial year 2023. Shares of Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) have been heading south...
Gold hits 3-month high as Fed remarks weigh on dollar
(Reuters) - Gold prices scaled a three-month peak on Tuesday, as the dollar pulled back after U.S. Federal Reserve officials signalled a slower pace of interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,773.06 per ounce by 1026 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 15 earlier. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,777.10.
