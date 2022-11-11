BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Cream 'n Crimson basketball truth resonates for Tamar Bates. It's not who starts or even finishes that matters. It's what you do with your allotted time. The sophomore guard is not an Indiana starter. He might never be in this season of so much depth and promise, but that's not the point. Opportunities are everywhere you look if you play hard, defend hard and push to coach Mike Woodson's expectations.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO