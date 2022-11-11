Read full article on original website
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
LIVE MARKETS-First the downshift, then the pause, then the pivot, then the party
Dollar down; gold edges lower; crude, bitcoin gain. Nov 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. FIRST THE DOWNSHIFT, THEN THE PAUSE, THEN THE PIVOT, THEN THE PARTY (1140 EST/1640 GMT) The...
S&P 500 falls as investors gauge Fed's policy path
(Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell on Monday, with declines in real estate and financial shares, as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled that...
Shares sobered by Fed warning, China acts on property
SYDNEY/LONDON (Reuters) - Share markets continued last week's rally in more modest fashion on Monday after a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on aid for the country's property sector. A modest miss on U.S. inflation was enough...
Kalkine: Which crypto firms could face fallout due to the FTX exchange crash?
Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top regulatory official, signaled on Monday that stiffer oversight of cryptocurrency is in the offing, after the collapse last week of crypto exchange FTX that sent shock waves through the industry. After major crypto exchange FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Friday, the crypto industry is bracing for further fallout. Some of FTX's investors have said they are writing their investment down to zero.
Kalkine: Why are ASX-listed Nearmap, Elders and Flight Centre shares crashing today?
The S&P/ASX200 was gaining 21.20 points or 0.30% to 7,179.20 as of 14 Nov, 10:26 am AEDT. The top performing stocks: Fortescue Metals up 7.55% and Champion Iron up 7.12%. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. Flight Centre has started the new fiscal year with solid momentum, following the positive finish to FY22. Elders plans for 100% renewable electricity in all Australian sites by 2025. On 4 May 2021 EagleView filed a complaint against a U.S. subsidiary of Nearmap, Nearmap US. Nearmap will file its opposition to the EagleView Motion on or before 23 November 2022. Nearmap expects to add net incremental ACV of between $12.8m and $17.4m during 1H FY23.
Four Aussie stocks to look at in the next decade
Generally, investors put their money in stocks with the objective of securing financial future as they think stocks offer a way to earn returns on investment. But not all stocks guarantee that you will improve your situation. Therefore, a lot of time and research is required to determine where you can put your money.
Kalkine: Should you explore these ASX-listed dividend-paying stocks today?
The S&P/ASX200 was dropping 20.00 points or 0.28% to 7,126.30 as of 15 Nov, 10:23 am AEDT. The bottom performing stocks: Core Lithium down 4.02% and Allkem, down 3.87%. 8 of 11 sectors were higher over the last week. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. United Malt (ASX: UMG) announced its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022. Life360 (ASX: 360) reported unaudited financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022. Sunland Group (ASX: SDG) declared a special dividend of 60cps.
Are Tether and USDT cryptocurrencies the same? | Kalkine Media
In the cryptoverse, Bitcoin is followed by Ether and Tether in terms of market cap. Tether, which has multiple stablecoin offerings, is largely understood as a US dollar-pegged cryptocurrency. A few experts have apprehensions regarding the reserves that Tether holds to back the tokens it issues in the market.
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
UPDATE 1-Fed's Barr: Concerned about blowback to financial system from crypto
(Adds written testimony, other comments) Nov 15 (Reuters) - Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top financial regulatory official, on Tuesday said he is concerned about risks from the non-bank sector, including cryptocurrencies, for which the U.S. central bank and other regulators have poor visibility. "We're concerned about the risks that...
ASX 200 rises at open; Fortescue, Champion Iron up over 8%
Australian shares opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 25.20 points, or 0.35%, to 7,183.20. On Friday, the benchmark index closed 2.8% higher at 7,158 points. Australian shares opened higher on Monday after Wall Street close din the green on Friday. The ASX 200...
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Why Elders' (ASX:ELD) shares tumbled 20% today
Elders shared its full-year results on ASX today (14 November). At 2.45 PM AEDT, Elders’ shares were found trading at AU$10.59 apiece, down 20.08% on ASX. Shares of Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) were crashing today (14 November).At 2.45 PM AEDT, the company's shares were found trading at AU$10.59 apiece, down 20.08% on ASX.
Life360 (ASX:360) share price drops despite 92% rise in revenue
Life360 delivered a 92% rise in consolidated revenue during the third quarter of FY22. The EBITDA loss increased during the quarter to AU$9.4 million from AU$3.7 million over a year. For calendar year 2022, the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA loss of AU$37–41 million. San Francisco-based software and...
ASX 200 closes in red; healthcare leads gains, A-REIT falls
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed in the red today (November 15), losing 4.70 points or 0.066% to end at 7,141.60 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 2.63% but is down 4.07% for the last year to date. Healthcare was the biggest gainer, advancing 1.30%, followed...
How are Adore’s (ASX:ABY) shares faring post AGM update?
Shares of Adore Beauty were trading in the green today (14 November) post AGM update. One share of Adore Beauty was priced at AU$1.725%, up 0.877%. The company generated revenue of AU$200 million during FY22. Australian online cosmetic retailing company Adore Beauty Group Limited’s (ASX:ABY) shares were leaping 0.877% higher...
Commodities
Are rising Crude Oil Prices a concern for energy hungry nations?. Nickel prices are under pressure after a steep rally, what are the charts indicating?. Oil Price Volatility: Is Commodity Super Cycle Out of Order?. March 27, 2021 06:38 AM PDT |. Traders find Silver Lining in the Natural gas...
Kalkine: FTX sends ripple effects throughout industry
Several exchanges, including Binance, have promised to publish proof they have sufficient reserves to match their exposure to customers. Last week’s sudden collapse of FTX exchange – headed by Samuel Bankman-Fried – has sent shock waves through the industry and has been described as the worst thing to happen to crypto in its history.
Vyant Bio Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Vyant Bio Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 59 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 70 cents per share. * Revenue fell 89.9% to $152.00 thousand from a year ago; analysts expected $70.50 thousand. * Vyant Bio Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 59 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Vyant Bio Inc shares had fallen by 45.7% this quarter and lost 77.6% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $3.46 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Vyant Bio Inc is $12.20 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 15 at 03:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.70 -0.59 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.75 -1.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.80 -1.60 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.80 -0.20 Beat.
