Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-First the downshift, then the pause, then the pivot, then the party
Dollar down; gold edges lower; crude, bitcoin gain. Nov 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. FIRST THE DOWNSHIFT, THEN THE PAUSE, THEN THE PIVOT, THEN THE PARTY (1140 EST/1640 GMT) The...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
kalkinemedia.com
S&P 500 falls as investors gauge Fed's policy path
(Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell on Monday, with declines in real estate and financial shares, as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled that...
kalkinemedia.com
Shares sobered by Fed warning, China acts on property
SYDNEY/LONDON (Reuters) - Share markets continued last week's rally in more modest fashion on Monday after a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on aid for the country's property sector. A modest miss on U.S. inflation was enough...
kalkinemedia.com
Four Aussie stocks to look at in the next decade
Generally, investors put their money in stocks with the objective of securing financial future as they think stocks offer a way to earn returns on investment. But not all stocks guarantee that you will improve your situation. Therefore, a lot of time and research is required to determine where you can put your money.
kalkinemedia.com
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
kalkinemedia.com
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
kalkinemedia.com
Life360 (ASX:360) share price drops despite 92% rise in revenue
Life360 delivered a 92% rise in consolidated revenue during the third quarter of FY22. The EBITDA loss increased during the quarter to AU$9.4 million from AU$3.7 million over a year. For calendar year 2022, the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA loss of AU$37–41 million. San Francisco-based software and...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why are ASX-listed Nearmap, Elders and Flight Centre shares crashing today?
The S&P/ASX200 was gaining 21.20 points or 0.30% to 7,179.20 as of 14 Nov, 10:26 am AEDT. The top performing stocks: Fortescue Metals up 7.55% and Champion Iron up 7.12%. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. Flight Centre has started the new fiscal year with solid momentum, following the positive finish to FY22. Elders plans for 100% renewable electricity in all Australian sites by 2025. On 4 May 2021 EagleView filed a complaint against a U.S. subsidiary of Nearmap, Nearmap US. Nearmap will file its opposition to the EagleView Motion on or before 23 November 2022. Nearmap expects to add net incremental ACV of between $12.8m and $17.4m during 1H FY23.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Should you explore these ASX-listed dividend-paying stocks today?
The S&P/ASX200 was dropping 20.00 points or 0.28% to 7,126.30 as of 15 Nov, 10:23 am AEDT. The bottom performing stocks: Core Lithium down 4.02% and Allkem, down 3.87%. 8 of 11 sectors were higher over the last week. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. United Malt (ASX: UMG) announced its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022. Life360 (ASX: 360) reported unaudited financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022. Sunland Group (ASX: SDG) declared a special dividend of 60cps.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: What made SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reported another big loss?
Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. The shares sank 13 per cent in early afternoon trade heading for their biggest one-day loss in more than two and a half years.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 rises at open; Fortescue, Champion Iron up over 8%
Australian shares opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 25.20 points, or 0.35%, to 7,183.20. On Friday, the benchmark index closed 2.8% higher at 7,158 points. Australian shares opened higher on Monday after Wall Street close din the green on Friday. The ASX 200...
kalkinemedia.com
Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc. "I have too much work on my plate that...
kalkinemedia.com
kalkine: Why is the popular crypto exchange Crypto.com under scrutiny?
Crypto.com is under scrutiny from investors after its native token took a dive. Crypto.com’s worries come on the back of the collapse of the popular crypto exchange FTX.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Musk Says Making Much More Affordable Vehicles Would Make A Lot Of Sense
* TESLA CEO ELON MUSK SAYS "MY WORK LOAD HAS RECENTLY INCREASED QUITE A LOT" * ELON MUSK SAYS 'I HAVE TOO MUCH WORK ON MY PLATE'. * MUSK SAYS 'THERE IS NO WAY TO MAKE EVERYONE HAPPY' WHEN ASKED ABOUT TWITTER. * MUSK SAYS COMBINATION OF YOUTH, ENERGY AND...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalikine: Why is Crypto.com under fire?
Crypto exchange and wallet provider, Crypto.com is under fire from the crypto community after some disturbing truths were uncovered. Data Provider, Lookonchain, did some digging following the spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX last week. The analytics provider found that 40 percent of Crypto.com’s assets are low liquidity.
kalkinemedia.com
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s weighing on Nearmap’s (ASX:NEA) shares today?
Nearmap today shared that adverse impact of allegations by EagleView and Pictometry can lead to payment of damages or pause in selling certain products. The company expects to report AU$71 million to AU$76 million of cash balance in financial year 2023. Shares of Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) have been heading south...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: FTX sends ripple effects throughout industry
Several exchanges, including Binance, have promised to publish proof they have sufficient reserves to match their exposure to customers. Last week’s sudden collapse of FTX exchange – headed by Samuel Bankman-Fried – has sent shock waves through the industry and has been described as the worst thing to happen to crypto in its history.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in red; healthcare leads gains, A-REIT falls
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed in the red today (November 15), losing 4.70 points or 0.066% to end at 7,141.60 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 2.63% but is down 4.07% for the last year to date. Healthcare was the biggest gainer, advancing 1.30%, followed...
Comments / 0