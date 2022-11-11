Read full article on original website
US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country’s yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down. The Navy said the amount of ammonium perchlorate discovered could fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles, the same weapons Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used to target both forces allied to the country’s internationally recognized government and the Saudi-led coalition that supports them. The apparent rearming effort comes as Iran has threatened Saudi Arabia, the United States and other nations over the monthslong protests calling for the overthrow the Islamic Republic’s theocracy. Tehran blames foreign powers — rather than its own frustrated population — for fomenting the protests, which have seen at least 344 people killed and 15,820 people arrested amid a widening crackdown on dissent there. The Houthis and Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to requests for comment.
Leaders land in Indonesia for G20 summit; US seeks no conflict with China, says Biden
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week. Biden and Chinese...
Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato member Poland
Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian missiles hit Nato member Poland on Tuesday in what he called a “significant escalation” of the conflict as dozens more caused destruction and power outages across Ukraine.US and other western officials were investigating explosions at a grain store in Przewodow, Lublin, in which two people were killed.Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an urgent meeting of the country’s security and defence councils."We do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile ... it was most likely a Russian-made missile, but this is all still under investigation at the...
Biden convenes ‘emergency’ G7 and Nato meeting after Russian-made rockets strike Poland
Leaders of Nato and G7 nations have agreed at a emergency meeting convened by US President Joe Biden to support Poland’s investigation into a strike on its territory by a Russian-made rocket.The explosion in the Nato member state, which is understood to have killed at least two people, came as a wave of Russian missiles hit civilian targets across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv.Nato and G7 leaders including Biden and Rishi Sunak condemned the assault on Ukraine as “barbaric”.But Mr Biden said that “preliminary information” about the trajectory of the missile which landed in Poland near to its eastern border...
Slovenia elects first female president
LJUBLJANA (Reuters) -Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer, won the second round of Slovenia's presidential election on Sunday and will become its first female head of state, preliminary results showed. Pirc Musar, 54, won 53.86 percent of votes in the runoff, while her rival, right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze...
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
China stepping up actions hurting Japan's sovereignty, PM Kishida says -Jiji
SEOUL (Reuters) - China is continuously, and increasingly, taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said, Jiji Press reported on Sunday. Kishida's remarks came during a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, the news agency...
Biden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
Kalkine: Which crypto firms could face fallout due to the FTX exchange crash?
Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top regulatory official, signaled on Monday that stiffer oversight of cryptocurrency is in the offing, after the collapse last week of crypto exchange FTX that sent shock waves through the industry. After major crypto exchange FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Friday, the crypto industry is bracing for further fallout. Some of FTX's investors have said they are writing their investment down to zero.
World News
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will not hesitate to use sanctions to ensure the Ethiopian ceasefire agreement is respected and abided by and to hold to account those responsible for human. March 26, 2021 12:21 AM PDT |. March 25, 2021 11:45 PM PDT |. March 25, 2021 11:36...
Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown in video
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
Yellen says U.S. debt ceiling hike by lame-duck Congress would be 'great'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said that the Democrats' clinching of U.S. Senate control makes things easier for the Biden administration, but she would still like to see a debt ceiling increase approved before year-end in Congress's post-election "lame duck" session. Yellen...
Zelenskiy says investigators document more than 400 Russian war crimes in Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out. "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen...
Protesters in Peru break into Hochschild mine, cause interruptions
LIMA (Reuters) - Residents of an Andean community in Peru broke into Hochschild Mining Plc's Inmaculada gold and silver mine, the company said on Saturday, causing interruptions and putting the safety of its workers at risk. London-listed Hochschild Mining said in a statement that residents of the Huancute community in...
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
Ukrainian presidential aide dismisses Lavrov criticism of Kyiv
KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential adviser accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday of blocking peace in Ukraine after Lavrov said Kyiv was dragging out a resolution of the conflict. "The Russian Federation is the one who invaded Ukraine. The Russian Federation shells our cities. The Russian Federation...
Ukraine's Kherson races to restore power, water after Russian retreat
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Utility companies in Kherson were working to restore critical infrastructure damaged and mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in the southern Ukrainian city still without electricity and water, regional officials said on Sunday. The governor of Kherson region, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said the authorities had decided...
Biden to hold news conference as G20 convenes -White House
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and answer reporters' questions following his meetings with the leaders of China and Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit in Bali on Monday, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey)
