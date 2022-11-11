Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwbg.com
First Winter Weather Event of the Season
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has already issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will affect the local area. In fact, weather models indicate Central Iowa will possible receive quite a bit of precipitation. Winter driving skills will probably be required. (contributed information, NWS)
kwbg.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
kwbg.com
Boone County Chamber Hires New Director of Communications and Events
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Jennifer Hanson as Director of Communications and Events. An Omaha native, Jennifer has been active and connected in Boone County for over 10 years through a variety of roles including producing the Boone & Story County Macaroni Kid publication, the Boone County Family YMCA Advisory Board, the Boone Forks Regional Board, and most recently, as Festival Coordinator for the Boone River Valley Festival- a countywide celebration of Boone County’s natural treasures. “Through the years, I’ve loved discovering and building relationships with the best of Boone County and working alongside the most capable and hardworking volunteers. I’m excited to join the Boone County Chamber and serve once again with excellence!”
kwbg.com
Albert “Al” Miller
BOONE, Iowa—Albert “Al” Hugh Miller, age 73, of Boone, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Central Christian Church, 803 Greene Street, Boone, Iowa. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held in the Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden, Iowa.
kwbg.com
All Iowa Homes, Inc. Begins Construction on Homes in Ogden
OGDEN, Iowa—All Iowa Homes, Inc. headquartered in Boone has initiated construction on two homes in the community of Ogden. These homes will feature three bedrooms, two bathrooms, attached garages, and either finished or unfinished basements. The square footage on the homes range from 1,360 –2000 square feet. All...
kwbg.com
Turkeys Placed at Iowa State Teaching, Research Farm
AMES, Iowa—A total of 1,800 poults (young turkeys) were placed inside the new Stanley L. Balloun Turkey Teaching and Research Facility at Iowa State University earlier this month. The turkeys are a commercial broad breasted white breed and will provide experiential learning opportunities for Iowa State students through research...
kwbg.com
Shop With a Cop donation
The Boone Hunt a Fish Club donated $500.00 for the Boone Shop with a Cop program. We are appreciative of their donation and it will go to bless five children and their families this Christmas.
Comments / 0