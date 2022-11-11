ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Tulare theatre company to showcase Moana JR production

By Manny Gomez
 4 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) has announced that the theatre company will be presenting a production of Disney’s Moana JR.

The theatre company will be transforming TCOE’s Redwood Conference Center into a 400-seat theater from November 17-19 to perform Disney’s Moana JR., the musical adaptation of the heartwarming animated film. This is a coming-of-age story of a strong-willed young woman and her journey across the Pacific to save her family and village and learn the truth about her heritage.

They have developed a creative set using innovative staging and stunning digital projections to recreate Moana’s South Pacific island home. The cast is made up of seventy Tulare County students that will be dancing and singing all the beloved songs from the film.

“With Moana JR., audiences will enjoy a very unique, immersive theatre experience with the passionate performances they’ve come to expect from our fantastic students,” said Charlotte Garcia Da Rosa, the production’s director.

The production will offer evening shows on November 17-19 at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, November 19 an additional matinee will be held at 2:00 p.m. The TCOE Administration Building & Conference Center is located at 6200 S. Mooney Blvd. Visalia, CA 93277.

Tickets are $13.85 for general admission and $17.85 for early admission seating. To buy tickets, visit their website .

