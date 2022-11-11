Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Veterans and USF Students Continue To Help Areas Affected by Hurricane IanModern GlobeTampa, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Creative Arts Theatre Company Brings Innovative Performances to KidsModern GlobeTampa, FL
fox13news.com
Pinellas County Lunch Pals program gives kids more to look forward to at school
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hundreds of Pinellas County students are getting a bonus with their school lunch. Mentors are helping them branch out socially and academically through the Lunch Pals Program through the school system. Isaiah Jenkins and Ja'vion Dunbar look forward to their school lunch dates with Ron Diner...
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
Mysuncoast.com
Holiday food giveaways set this week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two large holiday food giveaways for needy families are scheduled this week in Sarasota. Thursday, Nov. 17, 4-6 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St. Enter on Tuttle Avenue entrance just south of 12th Street. Saturday, Nov. 19, 9-11 a.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777...
Bay News 9
A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida
Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
Matthew Terry found guilty of murdering Hillsborough County teacher
A Hillsborough County jury found Matthew Terry guilty of first-degree murder for the death of a 43-year-old Hillsborough County teacher.
islands.com
The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus
When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
NOLA.com
Senior RTA employee put on leave amid report of secret, second job in Tampa
A senior employee at the RTA has been placed on administrative leave after a report that she simultaneously held a top job at a transit agency in Tampa. Teri Wright, a senior director of communications for the agency, has been put on paid leave “until further notice,” according to an RTA spokesperson.
Pinellas mother says cyberbullying played a part in daughter's death
A Pinellas County mom shared why she thinks her daughter died by suicide and explained how cyberbullying played a part in destroying her mental well-being.
Black Restaurant Week hopes to highlight hidden gems in Tampa
It's part of a national movement created seven years ago to help black chefs, restaurants, and food truck owners get publicity and stay afloat.
Undocumented worker charged with hitting deputy scheduled to be arraigned
The man charged with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Pinellas County deputy on September 23 along I-275 has been scheduled to be arraigned.
St. Pete passes law forcing landlords to give renters more notice of steep increases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While most of us were just starting to dry out from tropical storm Nicole, St. Petersburg City Council members voted unanimously to approve a new tenant protection ordinance. The idea is to force landlords to give renters more advanced notice when it comes to rent...
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd: Santa’s Sheriff On A Shelf
Everyone has heard of those elves who sit on shelves, keeping eyes on kiddos, and reporting their behavior back to Santa Claus. But do you recall the most famous crime-fighting elf of all? Grady Judd, the Sheriff on a Shelf! He does what the other
St. Petersburg, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
St. Petersburg, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pinellas Park High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast High School - St. Petersburg on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
HART terminated several high-ranking employees this week
CEO Adelee Le Grand said that more cuts may be coming due a recently failed transportation tax vote.
businessobserverfl.com
Waterfront house in Sarasota with 12-car garage goes to auction
Shiver me timbers! A $10 million house known by neighbors as The Pirate House on Lido Key in Sarasota for its pirate statue on the patio has gone to auction. DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off the house, which is also known by locals as the Cactus House for the number of cacti on the property. The residence resembles the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement, according to a statement.
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?
Residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don't worry, the world isn't falling apart.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
995qyk.com
Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie
Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
The 34th annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns this weekend
The Black Honkeys, The Shakes Society and The Paul Anthony Band headline this three-day celebration.
