Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
Woman killed in shooting at Watkins Park in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at a park in North Nashville late Monday night.
Landmark deal reached to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
WKRN
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program gives tenants free access to lawyers
There's been an uptick in people getting kicked out of their homes in Nashville in recent months, according to data provided by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Genesco Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Nashville
Genesco has unveiled its new headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. The footwear firm behind Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh held an opening ceremony on Nov. 3 to celebrate the move from its former headquarters on Murfreesboro Road — which housed the company for more than 50 years — to its new offices located at 535 Marriott Drive. The 182,000-sq.-ft. location has seven floors devoted to its owned and licensed brands and will house more than 850 employees in total. Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, United Way president Brian Hassett and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ralph Schulz...
Metro police raid pawn shops across Nashville
Officers with Metro police raided multiple pawn shops in Nashville and one in Franklin after a lengthy investigation into stolen property.
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
WSMV
New event venue burns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
Contested parking tickets roll in from Metropolis parking company
One Nashville business owner said he's gotten more than a dozen parking tickets from Metropolis that he says shouldn't be his.
Café Momentum restaurant coming to Nashville in 2023; how it’s already changing lives of justice-involved youth
Cafe Momentum has impacted the lives of several Nashville teens involved in the juvenile justice system, and now the nonprofit restaurant is expected to have a more permanent home in the area next year.
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
fox17.com
Shooting investigation underway on Coarsey Drive
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near BNA Monday morning. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken to Vanderbilt hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story, check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
WKRN
20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville BNA
A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. 20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana...
Exit/In announces closure after more than 50 years
Efforts to help save Nashville’s iconic Exit/In appear to have failed as the venue announced Monday it will close later this month.
WKRN
Metro Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter opening Sunday
With temperatures expected to drop below 32 degrees Sunday night, Metro Social Services plans to open its extreme cold weather shelter in Nashville. Metro Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter opening …. With temperatures expected to drop below 32 degrees Sunday night, Metro Social Services plans to open its extreme cold...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Tend Opens a Dental Studio in East Nashville
Tend, the first dentist that people actually look forward to, has opened its first studio in Nashville. The new East Nashville location joins Tend’s 22 other practices nationwide. The company is known for creating comfortable and welcoming experiences for their clients from start to finish. “Tend is dentistry the...
Tennessee Tribune
S3 Recycling Solutions Appoints Tech Exec As Chairman of the Board
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. – S3 Recycling Solutions named Brian Moyer, former President and CEO of the Greater Nashville Technology Council, chairman of its board of advisors, a position left vacant with the recent passing of Darrell S. Freeman, Sr. Moyer will serve a three-year appointment in the role. As chairman,...
North Nashville neighborhood gets new sidewalk after waiting seven years
A proposal to build a sidewalk in North Nashville passed in 2015. Seven years later, it's finally done. Sadly, neighbors say they're not surprised by the delay.
What happened to the pink building on West End? It's being replaced
Emma's Flowers and Gifts is being torn down and replaced with a 27 story mixed use development. Joy's Flowers and Rotier's Restaurant were also recently torn down.
Officer shot in foot during struggle with suspect, Metro police say
Metro police say the shooting was a result of an accidental discharge. There are no further details about the nature of the shooting.
Comments / 0