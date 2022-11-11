ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN

Traffic calming experiment on I-24

A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
Footwear News

Genesco Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Nashville

Genesco has unveiled its new headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. The footwear firm behind Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh held an opening ceremony on Nov. 3 to celebrate the move from its former headquarters on Murfreesboro Road  — which housed the company for more than 50 years — to its new offices located at 535 Marriott Drive. The 182,000-sq.-ft. location has seven floors devoted to its owned and licensed brands and will house more than 850 employees in total. Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, United Way president Brian Hassett and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ralph Schulz...
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
Sumner County Source

Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN  (RestaurantNews.com)  Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
fox17.com

Shooting investigation underway on Coarsey Drive

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near BNA Monday morning. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken to Vanderbilt hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story, check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
WKRN

20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville BNA

A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. 20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana...
WKRN

Metro Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter opening Sunday

With temperatures expected to drop below 32 degrees Sunday night, Metro Social Services plans to open its extreme cold weather shelter in Nashville. Metro Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter opening …. With temperatures expected to drop below 32 degrees Sunday night, Metro Social Services plans to open its extreme cold...
nashvillelifestyles.com

Tend Opens a Dental Studio in East Nashville

Tend, the first dentist that people actually look forward to, has opened its first studio in Nashville. The new East Nashville location joins Tend’s 22 other practices nationwide. The company is known for creating comfortable and welcoming experiences for their clients from start to finish. “Tend is dentistry the...
Tennessee Tribune

S3 Recycling Solutions Appoints Tech Exec As Chairman of the Board

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. – S3 Recycling Solutions named Brian Moyer, former President and CEO of the Greater Nashville Technology Council, chairman of its board of advisors, a position left vacant with the recent passing of Darrell S. Freeman, Sr. Moyer will serve a three-year appointment in the role. As chairman,...
