ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

‘Pawsitvely Grateful Pet Fest’ happening in Altoona

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtTe4_0j7hKFM600

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get those fur babies out of the house and join in the Pawsitively Grateful Pet Fest this Sunday in Altoona.

Starting at noon on Nov. 13 and running until 4 p.m., Holliday Events & Consulting is inviting the community and their pets to join in their fun event. The event is taking place at Father Kelly Hall and is $5 each and children 10 and under will get in for free.

Tyrone school raises money for humane society

At the event, there will be pet products, education opportunities, and pet adoptions available for those who looking to their fur-filled family.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go towards helping shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Anyone with questions can contact candiceholliday@gmail.com or at 814-944-4603.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Love From Liam Foundation to hold annual spaghetti dinner

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A dinner is being held by a Blair County foundation that looks to help children with getting the medical attention they need. The Love From Liam Foundation will be holding their 4th Annual Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 20, and folks can either dine in or get their meal to go. […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

DuBois organization collecting food for kids in need

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DuBois Continuum of Care Community is holding its 4th Annual Collection for Snack Bags of Joy. This year they are making their biggest effort yet with a collection goal of 229 Snack Bags of Joy. These Bags of Joy will be given to the DuBois School District Office which […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Centre Co. Toys for Tots kicks off 36th campaign season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ)–Centre County Toys for Tots chapter officially kicked off its 36th campaign season Tuesday, Nov. 15 with its annual breakfast. Dozens gathered at the Ramada Inn in State College to share their enthusiasm and campaign goals. Plus, they collected donation boxes that will be distributed over 250 locations in the county. 2022 […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County to host Hometown Christmas event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Harris Township Lions Club will be throwing a holiday season event called Hometown Christmas. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 – 6:45 p.m. on the Diamond. The Boalsburg Village Conservancy is also an organizer of the event. There will be hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Johnstown Stand Down

The Veteran’s Leadership program organized their 1st annual Johnstown stand down at the conference center on Saturday. More than 25 local volunteers gathered at the center to provide resources to veterans and give out free food, clothing, and supplies. Organizers highlight that there may be resources that veterans are...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Bellwood-Antis to hold 2nd annual tree lighting ceremony

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellwood borough and Antis Township will be making spirits bright with its second annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. The event will be held on Monday, Nov. 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Mountain Laurel Day Care & Pre School, Tipton Baptist Day Care and All in a Days Play Day […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County Library wants your opinion for new book mural

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cambria County Library has announced its plan to introduce a new, vibrant look to the exterior of the library. The project features a patio, a water feature and a large-scale mural that will span the length of the library on the sides facing Main and Walnut Street. To complete […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County non-profit to host turkey giveaway for veterans

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Several Blair County groups will be joining together for the 4th annual frozen turkey giveaway, which benefits veterans in need. Spc. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation Inc, with the help of the CVMA 22-4, CVMA auxiliary, Hollidaysburg Legion Riders, Keystone Pinups, Feather Bros Trucking, CareSmart solutions, and the Altoona Restoration […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria Heights Elementary hold Veteran’s Day event

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Cambria Heights Elementary School held its second annual Veteran’s Day ceremony, where students showed appreciation to our country’s heroes. Approximately 75 veterans attended the service, with some of them wearing uniforms. Many of these veterans were family members of the children. The ceremony took place on Monday, Nov. 14. The […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for November 15, 2022

This morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. Today we will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Snow turns to a wintry mix into tonight

We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Bellefonte Wall Collapse

PennDOT is rerouting traffic in Bellefonte after a partial wall collapse along Spring Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Bellefonte Borough Police Department. According to the post, all traffic traveling to Bellefonte from State College will be directed onto Stoney Batter and that the southbound lane of Water Street will be reduced to one lane.
BELLEFONTE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Earlier this month, ten students from Brookville Area High School competed in the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed Mathematics Competition at Penn West Clarion University. The team placed 5th in the AA/AAA division. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents...
WTAJ

WTAJ

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy