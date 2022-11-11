‘Pawsitvely Grateful Pet Fest’ happening in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get those fur babies out of the house and join in the Pawsitively Grateful Pet Fest this Sunday in Altoona.

Starting at noon on Nov. 13 and running until 4 p.m., Holliday Events & Consulting is inviting the community and their pets to join in their fun event. The event is taking place at Father Kelly Hall and is $5 each and children 10 and under will get in for free.

At the event, there will be pet products, education opportunities, and pet adoptions available for those who looking to their fur-filled family.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go towards helping shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Anyone with questions can contact candiceholliday@gmail.com or at 814-944-4603.

