WESH
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man found dead in lake after taking boat out for ride, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was found dead in Theresa Lake Sunday, hours after taking his pontoon boat out for a ride Saturday afternoon, according to deputies. The Volusia Sheriff's Office identified the man as Richard Barker, 67, of Deltona. Authorities said neighbors spotted his body floating about 30 yards from the shoreline at 970 Peru Court.
10NEWS
Twin siblings identified as 2 people electrocuted in Central Florida following Nicole's impacts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of twin siblings have been identified as the two people who died Thursday after they came in contact with a downed power line in the Orange County area left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a GoFundMe. The brother and...
Volusia man accused of attacking his mother while high on drugs, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges after Volusia County deputies said he attacked his mother while high on drugs. Deputies said Dillon Hart had a bad reaction to heroin and hit his mother with a box fan on North Halifax Avenue in Ormond Beach on Saturday morning.
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
15-year-old boy in Volusia County arrested for online threats
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 15-year-old boy for making online threats in Port Orange. Jacob Long, 15, was accused of writing messages online, threatening to become the next mass shooter. He stated, “One day my name and face will be all...
Missing Seminole County 3-year-old body found in retention pond
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has announced that sadly 3-year-old Axel was located by an SCSO Dive Team deceased in a retention pond. ORIGINAL: A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Axel Caballero, last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, Florida.
WESH
Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
WESH
Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Woman run over by 3 vehicles on Florida Turnpike after lying down on roadway
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Portions of the Florida Turnpike were closed on Monday evening due to a deadly crash in which a pedestrian was struck by three vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers said the crash, which occurred around 6 p.m., happened in southbound lanes of the...
‘Infuriating’: 18-year-old mother found shot dead in Florida parking lot, police say
A Florida police officer found a young mother dead in a parking lot while on patrol Friday night, according to police.
News4Jax.com
Flagler County drone footage shows beachfront homes surrounded by sand following Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released drone footage shows how Nicole impacted north Flagler County near the Hammock area along the shore. The Flagler County Emergency Management shared the video — captured Friday — on Facebook. The video shows how Nicole’s strong winds and flooding pushed a...
click orlando
‘Say something:’ A father’s call for answers after 18-year-old daughter, a mother, fatally shot
SANFORD, Fla. – Ricky Fiengo is trying his best to stay strong. 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo, Ricky’s daughter, was found shot to death Friday evening in Sanford. Now, he’s left with her memories. “I’m just basically in a black tunnel, just sitting here,” Fiengo said. “She was a...
WESH
Orlando police identify 19-year-old shot, killed outside of high school football game
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have not yet reported any arrests in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Gamaine Patrick Brown, but officers said they are questioning four minors. Brown was killed Saturday night as gunshots rang out in a parking lot north of the Jones High School football stadium....
fox35orlando.com
Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
click orlando
19-year-old beat relative to death, badly hurt another in Flagler County home, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – One man was beaten to death and another is badly hurt after a 19-year-old relative visiting Flagler County from Georgia attacked them, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested Luke Ingram Wednesday morning at a home on Clermont Court near Palm Coast. Investigators said...
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
wbtw.com
Florida woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Irma Breek, of Orlando, claimed the prize from the drawing held on July 23, 2022. Breek got her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Publix...
Avelo Airlines unveils 6 new Florida routes, plan to add jobs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Ultra low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has picked Raleigh-Durham International Airport for its fifth base, a move that means six new routes to Florida, including Orlando.
