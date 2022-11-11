Read full article on original website
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Homeowners share safety concerns of vacant house in Levittown neighborhood
Homeowners around the neighborhood tell News 12 one house on Clover Lane is still in need of repair.
Power restored to Hicksville LIRR station following hours-long outage
Some passengers had to navigate the station in the dark as the power outage that occurred in the afternoon turned off the lights, creating what some said was an unsafe condition.
Ramp On Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Close
Commuters will soon have to plan ahead to avoid being impacted by a closed ramp on a busy Westchester County parkway. Starting between 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ramp from the westbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers will close, according to New York Department of Transportation officials.
darientimes.com
70 Darien school staff left in 2021. In response, the district approved a contract raising wages by $6M.
DARIEN — After more than 70 teachers left the district in a single year, the Board of Education agreed with the teachers union that something needed to be done. This week, the school board approved a three-year contract with Darien educators that will cost the district a total of $6 million but gives teachers the biggest increase in salaries in more than a decade and the highest starting salary among districts of comparable size and affluence.
ctexaminer.com
An Open Letter to the Residents of Chester, Deep River, Essex and Haddam
Here are the results, by town, of yesterday’s election (Be sure to check the “Select Election” box at. In my gratitude over being re-elected, I want to make a few observations. To everyone who came out to vote — you are democracy in action. To those...
Hempstead Turnpike reopens after crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
The school has also added extra public safety officers to road level crossings to keep people safe.
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff Announces New Tool to Aid Officers in Communicating with Hearing Impaired
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Councilman James O’Connor joined with community advocates today to announce a new program to assist Deputy Sheriffs communicate with deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired residents. “While speaking to our constituents in the deaf and...
Officials warning Tri-State Area residents of potential outages from Nicole
NEW YORK -- Tri-State Area residents are already preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday, some local officials are warning of power outages and postponed events.Crews have been sweeping the storm drains in Millstone Township, New Jersey, clearing out the autumn leaves and trying to prevent flooding come Friday on streets and in homes."We've invested in equipment to help blow some of these leaves out of streets quicker," Millstone Administrator Kevin Abernathy said.Abernathy is warning residents that outages are possible."Everything out here is well and septic, so if you lose power, you're gonna be...
Herald Community Newspapers
Building a virtual gated community in Hewlett Harbor
Despite not being a gated community, Hewlett Harbor might be on its way to being one digitally. The village has a history of incorporating technology to protect residents, and have continually added to its mission. “The goal in the last two years is to create a digital gated community,” said...
27east.com
Police Chase in Sagaponack Results in DWI Arrest
UPDATE: Sunday, November 13, 4:35 p.m. Southampton Town Police provided additional details of the incident at Gibson Beach today. They’d been alerted by Suffolk County Police to be on the... more. A motorcyclist was killed instantly when he was thrown off his 1984 Harley Davidson on Sunrise Highway just...
Long Island rolls out first food scrap collection program
CALVERTON, N.Y. -- Long Island's first food scrap collection program was rolled out on the East End. Riverhead is collecting scraps from homes and businesses to reduce the waste stream and make compost for local farms. It's seen as a win-win, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. The busy Bean and Bagel Cafe in Calverton no longer sends much food waste to landfills. Scraps go into a bucket that gets picked up by the town of Riverhead. "You don't really realize how much food you throw away until we started doing this," said Joanne Leibold. "Any kind of raw vegetable, salad, tomato, strawberry, even...
Herald Community Newspapers
Residents concerned over gas-like smell in city’s air
Something smells in Long Beach. But fortunately, it’s not gas, but the odor from offshore dredging. The offshore dredging has been going on for quite some time. Recently, the dredging may have brought up the gas-like smell that has stayed in the air for the past few days, though it hasn’t been completely confirmed yet. Concerned residents have since been calling the fire department about the smell.
therealdeal.com
Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers
Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
longisland.com
The State Police Responded to Two Separate Fatal Crashes Overnight
On November 12, 2022, before 1:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2020 Toyota Scion, driven by Gustavo Santos, 25 of Bayshore, NY, was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway in the right lane when he went off the roadway onto the right shoulder. Santos’ vehicle then spun around and struck a tree on the driver’s side, killing Santos instantly.
foresthillspost.com
Prominent Piece of Forest Hills Real Estate Sold, Tenants to Stay Put
A prominent piece of commercial real estate in Forest Hills changed hands earlier this month and the landlord has no intention to displace the existing tenants. The property, 109-32 Ascan Ave., was sold for $12.25 million on Nov. 3 by Neos Realty Corp to 44-74 21st Street Realty, LLC. The 10,000 square foot building is located on the southeast corner of Queens Boulevard and Ascan Avenue and is currently occupied by Foodtown Grocery and Portofino Italian Ristorante.
Former aide arrested for using elderly client’s EBT food card in Smithtown
Suffolk County Police t arrested a former aide on Nov. 12 for fraudulently using an elderly client’s EBT card in Smithtown more than a dozen times in 2020. Shatia Parker, an aide who advertised on Care.com, used an elderly client’s EBT card to make 17 unauthorized purchases at a grocery store in Smithtown between October 2020 and December 2020.
GOP gains seats locally, Dems avert ‘red wave’ nationally
While New Yorkers voted Democrat Kathy Hochul as the first woman elected governor, Republicans scored big in races throughout Suffolk County. Due to September’s cyberattack, results for local races were delayed on Tuesday night as Suffolk County election workers struggled to upload votes. After technical problems, election workers delivered...
longisland.com
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
These Suffolk County Zip Codes Among Top 10 Most Expensive In US, New Report Says
Four zip codes in the Northeast rank in the Top 10 for most expensive in the United States, according to a brand-new report. The rankings, published by CNBC, were determined median home sale prices. Three of those four zip codes are on the East End of Long Island, led by...
Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Lake Grove store in September. A man allegedly stole $700 worth of merchandise from Old Navy, located at...
