San Angelo, TX

FOX West Texas

Veterans of Foreign Wars connects San Angelo residents

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Veterans Day is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served this country. But to those who served, November 11 has a deeper meaning. “Veterans Day is one of those days that we recollect on on what our service means to us, what it means to other people, and how we can connect with those those other people to the whole,” US Army Sergeant (Ret.) John Wojtkun said.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Employing Erin: Rust Street Ministries

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Rust Street Ministries is a charity non-profit that seeks to help those in need with food, clothing, home essentials, and appliances. In the second installment of Employing Erin, we head to the facility to check out the programs that are offered and help with seven different jobs!
SAN ANGELO, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

San Angelo, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bangs High School basketball team will have a game with Grape Creek High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rams earn No.1 seed in Super Region Four

SAN ANGELO, Texas— Thanks to their undefeated season, it was announced the Angelo State Rams will be the No.1 in Super-Region Four for the NCAA Division II Football Championship. Because of the number one seed, the Rams earn an automatic bye to the second round and will host the winner of the Bemidji State and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Angelo State ROTC to hold annual veterans vigil Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 will commemorate Veterans Day and honor military veterans with its annual Veterans Vigil. The vigil is set for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the ASU Memorial Oak Grove next to the Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Avenue N.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Weekend events calendar for West Texas, Nov. 11-13

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Veterans Day freebies and deals for West Texas

TEXAS, USA — Some restaurants and businesses in the Concho Valley and the Big Country are looking to take off some of the stress from inflation, especially those who've made a sacrifice to serve in the United States military. Most places will require military ID, proof of service or...
TEXAS STATE
FOX West Texas

Holiday pottery sale celebrates San Angelo art

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the holidays right around the corner, now is a popular time to search for unique gifts for family and friends. From Dec. 15-17 at the Concho Clay Studio in San Angelo, a holiday pottery fundraiser and silent auction are taking place to encourage and support the local clay community.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

19th annual Veterans Day parade in San Angelo to honor women who served

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Since the early 1900s, Veterans Day (originally known as Armistice Day) has been celebrated in the United States to honor all who have served. However, women veterans are often overlooked by their male counterparts, so this year, the All Veterans Council of Tom Green County and the Women Veterans Society are partnering to honor women in particular.
SAN ANGELO, TX
