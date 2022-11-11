Read full article on original website
Veterans of Foreign Wars connects San Angelo residents
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Veterans Day is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served this country. But to those who served, November 11 has a deeper meaning. “Veterans Day is one of those days that we recollect on on what our service means to us, what it means to other people, and how we can connect with those those other people to the whole,” US Army Sergeant (Ret.) John Wojtkun said.
Employing Erin: Rust Street Ministries
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Rust Street Ministries is a charity non-profit that seeks to help those in need with food, clothing, home essentials, and appliances. In the second installment of Employing Erin, we head to the facility to check out the programs that are offered and help with seven different jobs!
San Angelo, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Elks Lodge 1880 to hold annual Hoop Shoot Dec. 3
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Elks Lodge #1880 is calling all San Angelo area junior ballers ages 8-13 to participate in the Elks Hoop Shoot (free throw contest) on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the YMCA, 353 S. Randolph St. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the contest beginning at...
Rams earn No.1 seed in Super Region Four
SAN ANGELO, Texas— Thanks to their undefeated season, it was announced the Angelo State Rams will be the No.1 in Super-Region Four for the NCAA Division II Football Championship. Because of the number one seed, the Rams earn an automatic bye to the second round and will host the winner of the Bemidji State and […]
Angelo State ROTC to hold annual veterans vigil Friday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 will commemorate Veterans Day and honor military veterans with its annual Veterans Vigil. The vigil is set for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the ASU Memorial Oak Grove next to the Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Avenue N.
2 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in San Angelo on Friday. The crash happened at a busy Southwest San Angelo intersection at around 10 a.m.
San Angelo criminal investigator dies after medical emergency
SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a San Angelo Police Officers Facebook post, early Sunday morning, Criminal Investigator Steven Carnes of the 51st and 119th District Attorney's Office was attempting to make an arrest and suffered a medical emergency. After lifesaving measures, Investigator Carnes, 53, died in a local...
Angelo State receives $1M gift for Dept. of English and Modern Languages
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University received a $1 million gift Monday from Dallas-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, G. Brint Ryan, to establish a permanent endowment for ASU's Department of English and Modern Languages. In recognition of the gift, the department has been renamed the Natalie Zan Ryan Department...
Into the Warmth program activates for expected freezing temperatures
SAN ANGELO, Texas — For anyone in San Angelo seeking shelter in the predicted freezing conditions, the Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition is initiating the "Into the Warmth Program" for Friday, Nov. 11. The program provides shelter to individuals and families when the nighttime wind chill temperature is predicted...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in San Angelo on Friday. The crash happened at a westside intersection on Jomar. According to the authorities, an SUV and a black car were involved in the collision.
Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony honors those who served
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day first began in the early 1900s after World War I to honor those who served. This annual holiday has been recognized for more than 100 years and in San Angelo, numerous events were put in place to honor the special day.
Weekend events calendar for West Texas, Nov. 11-13
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
Veterans Day freebies and deals for West Texas
TEXAS, USA — Some restaurants and businesses in the Concho Valley and the Big Country are looking to take off some of the stress from inflation, especially those who've made a sacrifice to serve in the United States military. Most places will require military ID, proof of service or...
Angelo State's Chamber Orchestra presents 'Four Seasons' in one weekend
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Chamber Orchestra will present a free, public concert of classical music from the baroque period at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 32 N. Irving St. The chamber orchestra, made up primarily of string instruments, will accompany Dr. Fagner Rocha of...
Holiday pottery sale celebrates San Angelo art
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the holidays right around the corner, now is a popular time to search for unique gifts for family and friends. From Dec. 15-17 at the Concho Clay Studio in San Angelo, a holiday pottery fundraiser and silent auction are taking place to encourage and support the local clay community.
Angelo State's Trumpet Ensemble prepares for annual fall concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Trumpet Ensemble will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. "Trumpet Triumphant: Works for Trumpet from the Masters" will take place in the EFA Building's Eldon Black Recital Hall and...
Christmas at Old Fort Concho transforms historic site into holiday wonderland
SAN ANGELO, Texas — For more than 40 years, people from near and far have enjoyed the sights, sounds and treats at Christmas at Old Fort Concho. Organizers have stayed busy preparing for the three-day event which runs Friday, Dec.2-Sunday, Dec. 4, on the Fort grounds. Fort Concho Site...
'Taste of Le Coterie' offers turkey, brisket drive-thru dinners Nov. 13
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many households are preparing with classic holiday dishes such as turkey, mashed potatoes and corn. Often, the holiday season is a time to serve others and the Le Coterie Society of San Angelo is doing just that. From noon...
19th annual Veterans Day parade in San Angelo to honor women who served
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Since the early 1900s, Veterans Day (originally known as Armistice Day) has been celebrated in the United States to honor all who have served. However, women veterans are often overlooked by their male counterparts, so this year, the All Veterans Council of Tom Green County and the Women Veterans Society are partnering to honor women in particular.
