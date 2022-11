PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He was 14 of 17 from the field. “We’re a good team. That’s how we view ourselves. And we know what makes us a good team,” Lillard said after the Blazers improved to 10-4. “In the past we had to say ‘somebody needs to get it going’ and the energy on our team now is ‘we’ve got to get some stops.’”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO