ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VIDEO: Rain pours in Central Virginia during tornado warnings, flooding

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuKCa_0j7hJLcF00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Localities across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities areas saw heavy rain on Friday as severe thunderstorms rolled across the region.

Tornado warnings were in effect across the region on Friday, Nov. 11, due to severe thunderstorms caused by Tropical Depression Nicole. People across the region were encouraged to shelter in place, including at several Central Virginia schools .

There were also severe flash flood warnings in the City of Richmond and in Chesterfield and Henrico Counties on Friday afternoon.

Tornado warnings issued as Tropical Depression Nicole moves across Central Virginia

In Richmond, street flooding could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Belvidere Street and Canal Street on cameras from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qslVF_0j7hJLcF00
Moments after heavy rainfall in Richmond (Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzWmo_0j7hJLcF00
Moments after heavy rainfall in Richmond (Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

Storms, lightning and rain were also seen throughout Central Virginia, including in Chesterfield County.

The tornado alert sounding off on campus at University of Richmond.

Stay with 8News for all weather updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday November 13, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-141200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 448 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy