VIDEO: Rain pours in Central Virginia during tornado warnings, flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Localities across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities areas saw heavy rain on Friday as severe thunderstorms rolled across the region.

Tornado warnings were in effect across the region on Friday, Nov. 11, due to severe thunderstorms caused by Tropical Depression Nicole. People across the region were encouraged to shelter in place, including at several Central Virginia schools .

There were also severe flash flood warnings in the City of Richmond and in Chesterfield and Henrico Counties on Friday afternoon.

In Richmond, street flooding could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Belvidere Street and Canal Street on cameras from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Moments after heavy rainfall in Richmond (Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News) Moments after heavy rainfall in Richmond (Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

Storms, lightning and rain were also seen throughout Central Virginia, including in Chesterfield County.

The tornado alert sounding off on campus at University of Richmond.

