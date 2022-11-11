The Troy Trojans (3-0) men’s basketball team headed down to Florida on Monday night and came away with a 79-72 win over the Florida State Seminoles (0-3). The win was Troy’s first road game of the season and first win over a Power 5 school since 2012. The win was also Troy’s first win over FSU since 1948. It’s also marks Troy’s first 3-0 start since 1992.

