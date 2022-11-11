Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Trojans look to continue making history against UMS-Wright
For the first time since 2013, the Charles Henderson Trojans (10-1) have advanced to the AHSAA State Quarterfinals, and will host the undefeated UMS-Wright Bulldogs (12-0) at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday night. Since 2013, no Trojan squad has made it past the second round of the playoffs and this...
Troy Messenger
Pike County returns to the 3A Quarterfinals
The Pike County Bulldogs (8-3) have reclaimed their spot as one of the top teams in Class 3A this season and for the first time since 2018, are back in the Quarterfinals, against the Mobile Christian Leopards (5-7) this Friday night. The Bulldogs and Leopards have carved very different paths...
Troy Messenger
Troy volleyball earns No. 2 seed in Sun Belt Tourney
The Troy Trojans volleyball team (17-11, 11-5) finished off the 2022 regular season by splitting a Sun Belt Conference series with the Georgia Southern Eagles (15-11, 7-7) this weekend on the road. In game one on Friday, the Trojans and Eagles slugged it out in five sets with Troy falling...
Troy Messenger
Troy men’s basketball knocks off Florida State
The Troy Trojans (3-0) men’s basketball team headed down to Florida on Monday night and came away with a 79-72 win over the Florida State Seminoles (0-3). The win was Troy’s first road game of the season and first win over a Power 5 school since 2012. The win was also Troy’s first win over FSU since 1948. It’s also marks Troy’s first 3-0 start since 1992.
Troy Messenger
Martial, Troy seniors leaving lasting impact on football program
This past weekend, Troy Trojan senior linebacker Carlton Martial wrote his name in the history books by becoming the all-time leading tackler in NCAA FBS history. The senior recorded a career-high 22 tackles to give him 548 career tackles, which is a stat that will be very hard to surpass for anyone, especially in the modern age of football.
Troy Messenger
Wood nominated for Broyles Award, Martial finalist for Burlsworth Trophy
On Tuesday, Troy University defensive coordinator Shiel Wood was nominated for the Broyles Award, while linebacker Carlton Martial was named a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy. Martial is coming off a 22-tackle performance against Army on Saturday, in which he broke the NCAA FBS career tackle record. He earned his...
Troy Messenger
Folks back ‘Piddlin’ Around’ at Brundidge Theater
The 20th season of Alabama’s Official Folklife Play, “Come Home, It’s Summertime” opened at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge Thursday night. The three performances were dedicated to the memory of eight “family” members who were lost during the two years the theater doors were closed.
Troy Messenger
Downtown Troy Christmas Open House this weekend
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Troy. Everyone is invited to Downtown Troy Christmas Open House this weekend from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Troy Christmas Open House will have something for everyone with great shopping...
Troy Messenger
Fire chief, ag instructor swap jobs
Ask Agriculture and Technical Academy instructor Cody Eiland, if he would like to swap jobs with Troy Fire Chief Mike Stephens and you would get a resounding, “No! It’s like an ant bed.”. “I don’t want that job,” Eiland said, in a joking but serious way. “Working for...
Troy Messenger
IDEA Bank’s Entrepreneurship Week underway
Troy University’s IDEA Bank will help equip area entrepreneurs with skills for success during Global Entrepreneurship Week Nov. 14 -18. “The week is designed to enhance fundamental understanding of successful business startups,” said Lynne Firmin George, the Director of Economic Development, and the IDEA Bank at Troy University.
