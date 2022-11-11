Effective: 2022-11-15 21:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 22:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; Newport News; Northampton; York Showers with gusty winds will impact portions of Northampton, central Isle of Wight, and southeastern York Counties, the City of Poquoson, the City of Norfolk, the City of Chesapeake, the City of Portsmouth, the City of Suffolk, the City of Virginia Beach, the City of Hampton and the City of Newport News through 1045 PM EST At 940 PM EST, showers with gusty winds were along a line extending from Seaford to near Whaleyville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Observations and radar IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Newport News, Hampton, Smithfield, Windsor, Cape Charles, Langley AFB, Ocean View, Virginia Wesleyan University, Regent University, Great Bridge, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Churchland, Norfolk State University, Kempsville, Hampton University, Old Dominion University, Christopher Newport University and Downtown Norfolk. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO