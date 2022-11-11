Effective: 2022-11-15 21:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-16 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calumet; Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood SLIPPERY ROADS EXPECTED IN NORTH CENTRAL AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN TONIGHT Periods of light snow will continue over north central and central Wisconsin overnight, but additional accumulations should be an inch or less in most places. As temperatures slowly fall, roads will become snow or ice covered in spots, resulting in hazardous travel conditions. Motorists should be alert for slippery roads through the overnight period.

