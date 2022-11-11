Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
‘I Got More Money Than You’: Shaquille O’Neal Shuts Down Kanye West After the Rapper Criticized His Business Deals
Kanye West, or Ye, barked up the wrong tree when he tried to call out Shaquille O’Neal on Twitter. The NBA star clapped back at Kanye after the rapper brought attention to his business deals. After being banned from Instagram, Kanye has taken his social media rants to Twitter,...
Slim Thug Reacts to Jay-Z Canceling Kanye West & Calls Out Rappers
Kanye West should have his right to opinion just like the next person, because if you research a lot of the things he is saying, he's actually speaking the truth about a lot of things.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
Fallout for Kanye West continues, now in Miami. Rapper just got slapped with a lawsuit
The fallout continues for Kanye West — in Miami. In the wake of the rapper’s egregious anti-Semitic comments on social media, major brands including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have severed ties with him. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3...
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Kevin Hart Reveals He and His Mother Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Philadelphia
Kevin Hart did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but the comedian says his mother was tough as nails. According to Complex, Hart appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by fellow Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo267. During the discussion, Hart revealed that he and his mother were robbed when he was a kid in Philadelphia.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
Jimmy Kimmel: ‘The only athlete dumb enough to sign with Donda Sports is Herschel Walker’
Jimmy Kimmel opened on Wednesday evening with the continued backlash to Kanye West’s antisemitic statements, which have prompted the agency CAA, fashion house Balenciaga, and sportswear giant Adidas to sever business ties with him. On Wednesday, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to the corporate headquarters at Skechers in...
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
‘SNL’ star Chris Redd sucker-punched amid Kenan Thompson love drama
Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd was rushed to a hospital Wednesday night in NYC after being sucker-punched outside the Comedy Cellar. Sources say that Redd appeared to have been targeted by two men who seemed to be waiting for him. Sources say the comic arrived at the famed MacDougal Street club to perform a 15-minute set. He was hanging outside around 9:30 p.m. when one of the men approached him and slugged him “out of nowhere,” according to a source, before running off. “There was blood everywhere,” we’re told. Insiders said the men had been outside the club for about an hour...
'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host
Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Back Where She Belongs! Wendy Williams Returns To Iconic Purple Chair, Teases Upcoming Podcast
Wendy Williams is ready for her comeback! The former daytime diva took to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, to share a snap of herself lounging in her iconic purple chair from her seasons on The Wendy Williams Show while teasing her highly anticipated podcast "The Wendy Experience." “About Last NIGHT… Team WENDY!” Williams teased alongside a glowing snap of herself smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing a casual black sweatshirt, leggings and a pair of furry boots. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWSDespite looking happier than ever,...
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club
La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Michael Ealy recalls when Taraji P. Henson told him he smelled (video)
Hollywood heartthrob Michael Ealy of Barbershop and Think Like a Man fame is admitting that co-star Taraji P. Henson once told him that he smelled. Ealy, 49, made an appearance on the “Kelly Clarkston” morning talk show where he regaled the audience about an experience with Henson. He holds the actress in the highest regard, however, Ealy recounted how the famously blunt Henson embarrassed him on the set.
Comments / 0