Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Black Enterprise

Kevin Hart Reveals He and His Mother Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

Kevin Hart did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but the comedian says his mother was tough as nails. According to Complex, Hart appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by fellow Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo267. During the discussion, Hart revealed that he and his mother were robbed when he was a kid in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Page Six

‘SNL’ star Chris Redd sucker-punched amid Kenan Thompson love drama

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd was rushed to a hospital Wednesday night in NYC after being sucker-punched outside the Comedy Cellar. Sources say that Redd appeared to have been targeted by two men who seemed to be waiting for him. Sources say the comic arrived at the famed MacDougal Street club to perform a 15-minute set. He was hanging outside around 9:30 p.m. when one of the men approached him and slugged him “out of nowhere,” according to a source, before running off. “There was blood everywhere,” we’re told. Insiders said the men had been outside the club for about an hour...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host

Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
OK! Magazine

Back Where She Belongs! Wendy Williams Returns To Iconic Purple Chair, Teases Upcoming Podcast

Wendy Williams is ready for her comeback! The former daytime diva took to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, to share a snap of herself lounging in her iconic purple chair from her seasons on The Wendy Williams Show while teasing her highly anticipated podcast "The Wendy Experience." “About Last NIGHT… Team WENDY!” Williams teased alongside a glowing snap of herself smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing a casual black sweatshirt, leggings and a pair of furry boots. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWSDespite looking happier than ever,...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
rolling out

